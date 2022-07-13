The Magic Leap 2 mixed-reality headset releases in September

Hey, remember Magic Leap, the startup that was going to shake up the mixed reality market? Well, it’s back from the dead, with a new mixed-reality headset that’s coming on September 30.

The Magic Leap 2 mixed-reality headset comes with a host of improvements over the original. The biggest is a wider field of view, coming in at 70 degrees. Magic Leap has also improved on color fidelity, image quality, and text readability.

All important things for a business-focused mixed reality headset to have.

The new cool trick for the Magic Leap 2 is something called “segmented dimming.” This enhances the augmented reality content by dimming the real world. It sounds great, and we can’t wait to see it in action.

If you’re a business user, and you live in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, you can get one in September.

Three packages are going to be available, and all three come with the Magic Leap 2 headset. The “Base” package costs $3,299 and is just the hardware. That’s the headset, the puck to power it, and the remote-style controller.

Paying $4,099 gets you to the “Developer Pro” tier, which comes with development tools for software, but you can only use them for internal development.

To use the tools commercially, you have to fork over $4,999, and you also get quarterly software updates and everything else you’d expect from an “Enterprise” package.

Again, we have to stress that this headset isn’t intended for consumer use. A future device might be for the consumer market, as Magic Leap hasn’t ruled out a return at some point.

