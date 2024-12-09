Apple, Sony working on PSVR2 controller support for Vision Pro

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

This week’s edition of Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter reports that Apple and Sony are collaborating to bring support for PlayStation VR2 controllers to the Vision Pro.

Apple launched its expensive Vision Pro headset in early 2024, delivering one of the most advanced XR experiences.

However, the Cupertino firm doesn’t provide a hand controller with its visual headset. In fact, the company hasn’t even developed its own VR controllers for the platform, and this is where Sony comes in.

Apple reportedly approached Sony for this collaboration. The Bloomberg journalist reports that the Cupertino firm has even asked third-party developers to add PSVR2 controller support to their games.

Vision Pro already supports PS5 and Xbox controllers, but they lack precision

The Apple-Sony partnership has reportedly been in development for a few months. It aims to introduce Sony’s VR controllers as an optional accessory for Vision Pro users.

Gurman further notes that the Vision Pro already supports PlayStation 5 and Xbox controllers.

However, these controllers lack the six degrees of freedom (6DOF) needed for precise VR gaming controls as they aren’t properly optimized for virtual reality experience.

That said, Sony’s VR2 controller already comes bundled with its PlayStation VR2 headset, which means Sony needs to sell them separately as a standalone accessory, likely through Apple retail or online stores.

Furthermore, Gurman says that the controller could also streamline productivity in visionOS. A controller with physical buttons would make navigating the operating system easy.

This is an interesting turn of events, to say the least. The most significant issues with the Vision Pro are its lack of games and extremely high price tag.

Introducing games and a new controller could tilt the fortune in Apple’s favor a bit, but not a lot.

Vision Pro sales are already on a downward slope. Less than 500,00 units have reportedly been sold since its launch in February.

According to Gurman, the announcement timing is still uncertain, and the companies have already ditched their initial reveal plans.

