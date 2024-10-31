Apple Vision Pro is coming to these two countries next month

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Day after Apple refreshed its MacBook Pro lineup with new M4 chips, the company revealed its plan to expand the availability of its first AR/VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, to more countries.

The Apple Vision Pro first launched in the US in February this year and later expanded to more regions in July.

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates will be the latest countries to get Apple’s shiny headset next month.

Apple Vision Pro is launching in South Korea and UAE on November 15

Image: Apple

Apple revealed the news in a press release on the Newsroom. Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak also announced that the Vision Pro will be available in South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on Friday, November 15.

In a press release for South Korea, Apple stated that the Vision Pro will be available for pre-order beginning Monday, November 4 at 10 AM local time.

In another press release, Apple stated that pre-orders in the United Arab Emirates will begin at 5 AM local time on the same day.

Apple has detailed the Vision Pro and VisionOS 2 pages with additional information on its official website for South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

Apple said that buyers in South Korea will be able to schedule a 30-minute Vision Pro experience at an Apple Store.

Apple plans to share additional information regarding this experience once pre-orders begin.

Apple first announced the Vision Pro in the United States in February, with a starting price of $3,499.

The headset was later released in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore in June and July.

With the addition of South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, it will now be available in 12 countries and regions.

Those who brought an Apple Vision Pro outside the available regions will have to change their location to access the App Store.

What do you think about the Vision Pro coming to more countries? Is it available in your country and would you buy it? We want to hear from you, below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news