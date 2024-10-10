Apple Vision Pro lead Dan Riccio to retire after a 26-year stint

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

This month sees the retirement of longtime Apple executive and former hardware chief Dan Riccio. In 1998, Riccio started working with Apple, and he was appointed head of hardware engineering in 2012.

Besides leading teams during the Apple Silicon transition and several iPhone, iPad, and Mac launches, he also oversaw the Vision Pro. Riccio also looked over Apple’s efforts to build a self-driving car, the Apple Car.

Dan Riccio leaves Apple after working there for 26 years

Dan Riccio, who looked over the Apple Vision Pro team, is leaving after serving as a key executive at the company under both Steve Jobs and Tim Cook.

After Dan Riccio stepped down as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus took over the role. As a vice president overseeing the Apple Vision Pro team, Riccio continued to report to Tim Cook. However, he is now completely retiring from the company.

A Bloomberg story states that Dan Riccio will soon be retiring from Apple after working with the company for over 26 years. With Dan Riccio leaving Apple, Mike Rockwell will take over the day-to-day management of the Vision Pro team, and John Ternus will supervise the operations.

Since joining Apple in 1998, Dan Riccio has had a huge impact on the company. Besides helping launch devices like the iPad Pro and AirPods, he was also the brains behind ideas like the Apple Car, which unfortunately, never saw the light of day. He was then promoted to the position of SVP of Hardware Engineering in 2012.

Apple transferred Dan Riccio from Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering to a new role focusing on a new project as part of the company’s January 2021 personnel reorganization.

Since then, Riccio worked as the head of Apple’s Vision Products Group, including the Apple Vision Pro. And now, he parts ways with Apple.

