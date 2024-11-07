Cheaper Apple Vision model could get lower-end Samsung display

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is still choosing the screens for its anticipated less expensive Apple Vision Pro, but it is almost certain that it will choose a panel with a lower resolution that is both slimmer and brighter than the one in the current headset.

A new report from The Elec suggests that Apple has two screen options and would choose one that is thinner than the display technology seen in the existing Apple Vision Pro.

Samsung will likely make this display using the same technology it uses with its foldable phones.

Samsung could make the display of the cheaper Apple Vision Pro model

Image: Apple

Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper version of its Vision Pro spatial computer by reducing costs in its display technology.

Currently, the Vision Pro uses high-resolution Sony OLED displays (3,391 PPI) to deliver sharp images and immersive AR experiences.

For the budget model, Apple is considering switching to a new type of OLED panel with a resolution of 1,500 PPI.

That figure is less than half of the original model’s sharpness but still providing a quality display. It also explains the more affordable rumored $2,000 price tag of the device.

To achieve this, Apple is exploring W-OLED+CF technology, which involves placing a color filter on top of a white OLED layer.

This method, which Samsung already uses for its foldable phone displays, could make the screen brighter and thinner, addressing some criticisms of the Vision Pro’s bulk.

Samsung is Apple’s best bet for the supply of these panels due to its experience with similar processes.

However, producing such high-resolution panels with this method will be challenging and costly, as a denser color filter is needed to meet Apple’s visual requirements.

Regardless of whatever technology Apple uses with the cheaper Vision Pro model, you’ll have to wait a while to get your hands on it. A recent leak suggests that the device is reportedly delayed beyond 2027.

