Affordable version of Vision Pro could get lower resolution display

It has been a while since Apple released its first AR/VR headset, the Vision Pro, in the US. Since then, we have heard a lot about the future developments of the Vision Pro and a cheaper model with downgraded hardware configurations in the works.

And now, rumors about Apple exploring components for the possible upcoming affordable version of the Vision Pro headset are starting to surface online.

According to DigiTimes and other industry sources, Apple is considering using lower-resolution displays for a more affordable version of its Vision Pro headset.

Apple Vision headset with lower resolution display in the works

As per a report posted on The Elec, Apple has received OLED panel samples from Japan panel (JDI) with a pixel density of approximately 1,500 pixels per inch (PPI). It is much lower than the 3,391 PPI panels used in the current Vision Pro, which debuted earlier this year and starts at $3,500.

By lowering pixel density, Apple could significantly reduce manufacturing costs while maintaining a high-quality visual experience. Early rumors dating back to June suggest that Apple has been submitting requests for information (RFIs) to multiple panel makers, including Samsung Display and LG Display.

These RFIs reportedly requested OLED screens with pixel densities of roughly 1,700 PPI, indicating that Apple is considering a wide range of resolutions for its less expensive headset.

Notably, the sample provided by JDI is believed to feature glass core substrate (GCS) OLED technology rather than the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels used in the Vision Pro. This shift in display technology could help further reduce overall costs.

However, the device’s development appears to be in its early stages, with DigiTimes estimating that it will take two to three years to reach mass production.

Meanwhile, competition among display manufacturers to acquire Apple’s orders will likely heat up, with companies from South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan all fighting for the contract.

