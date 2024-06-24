Apple’s vision of the future is cheaper, accessible, and wired

KnowTechie Giveaway: Win the latest from Stündenglass and G Pen. Enter Now

The future of Apple’s augmented reality (AR) plans is coming into focus, with a cheaper Vision model on the horizon, a Pro 2 sequel in the works, and glasses that are, well, still a ways off.

Let’s break down what we know and what it means for Apple’s AR aspirations. Apple is shelving plans for a next-gen high-end Vision Pro to focus on a more affordable version set to arrive by the end of 2025.

This cheaper model could slash hundreds off the price of the current $3,499 Vision Pro. It’s a strategic move to make AR more accessible, but we’re still waiting on concrete pricing and feature details.

Vision Pro 2: Bigger, better, and further away

Mark Gurman, Bloomberg’s resident Apple insider, reports that Vision Pro 2 won’t land until the end of 2026. That’s a long wait, but the sequel is rumored to bring improvements and potentially a lower price.

One sketchy rumor even suggests it could be half the price of the original, but take that with a grain of salt for now.

The elusive Apple glasses

Remember those sleek Apple AR glasses we’ve been hearing about for years? They’re still coming, but not anytime soon. Think several years, not months.

The tech is clearly challenging, and Apple wants to get it right. When they do finally arrive, the glasses will bring info from your phone to your face, but we’re still in the dark on specifics.

The bigger picture

Apple’s AR strategy is all about expansion and accessibility. A cheaper Vision model opens the door to more consumers, while the Vision Pro 2 will likely cater to the prosumer crowd with deeper pockets.

The glasses represent the holy grail of AR – unobtrusive, wearable tech that blends the digital and physical. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, and Apple’s playing the long game.

Stay tuned

As we get more details on specs, pricing, and timelines, the picture will get clearer. One thing is certain: Apple’s betting big on AR, and these moves are just the beginning of a fascinating new chapter in the company’s history.

