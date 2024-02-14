Ah, the saga thickens in the great VR headset face-off. This time, straight from the horse’s mouth—or should we say, straight from Zuckerberg’s living room—comes a more in-depth dive into why he believes the Quest 3 trumps Apple’s Vision Pro.

The whole thing was recorded on the Quest 3’s video passthrough system; Zuckerberg doesn’t shy away from the meaty details.

He lays it out: sure, Apple’s headset may have a better display at times, but Apple had to make some sacrifices to get there. Here, watch the video yourself and make your own opinion about it:

But here’s where Meta leaps ahead—according to Zuck, the Quest 3 is 120 grams lighter, an attribute that will come in handy for those marathon VR sessions.

Unlike the somewhat shackled Vision Pro with its wired battery pack, the Quest 3 offers a wider field of vision and promises freedom of movement, making it appealing for both couch potatoes and avid virtual reality enthusiasts.

Controllers or no controllers? That is the question

While Zuckerberg tips his hat to eye tracking for its merits in certain scenarios, he believes that the Quest’s dual offering of physical hand controllers and hand tracking for input gives it the upper hand.

Though, in an intriguing teaser, he hints at eye tracking making a comeback in future Meta headsets, first seen in the Quest Pro.

Let’s talk content because, at the end of the day, what’s a headset without things to see and do?

Zuckerberg argues that Meta’s content library is more “immersive” compared to Apple’s offerings. However, he concedes that Apple’s Vision Pro might snatch the crown when it comes to sheer entertainment.

But here’s the main takeaway—the Quest 3 is “like seven times less expensive.”

As Zuckerberg wraps up his living room lecture, he doesn’t miss the chance to doff his cap to the Meta team, veterans in the VR headset crafting game.

The message is clear: with a considerable lead in headset sales and a product Zuckerberg argues is more user-friendly than Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta’s offering is simply better for consumers.

Yet, as the curtains close on Zuckerberg’s address, an unspoken truth lingers in the air. Apple’s bustling developer ecosystem suggests that Meta’s current comfort could be threatened in the long run. I mean, why is Zuck suddenly making reaction videos?

Maybe he’s just marking his territory. Maybe he wants a cage fight with Tim Cook? After the whole Elon Musk affair, it’s obvious that Mark wants to let off some aggression. Who knows, but as a consumer and journalist, this is going to be fun to watch.

The VR headset championship is not a sprint; it’s a marathon. With the Quest 3 setting the pace, the question remains—can Meta outlast the looming shadow of Apple’s Vision Pro in this endurance race?

At this point, Meta has no excuse. They’ve only been in this game for ten years.

But the truth is, dear readers, we’re just at dawn in the age of “headset wars.” With Meta charging out of the gates with the Quest 3, all eyes (and eyetracks) are on how Apple will respond.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

