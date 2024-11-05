Apple’s smart glasses are real, but may not release until 2027

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple recently surveyed its employees about smart glasses as it considers developing its own version to compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

As per the report, Apple has initiated an internal examination of existing smart glasses and has started gathering feedback from Apple employees to design its own Apple Glass, which could eventually replace Apple Vision Pro.

Apple smart glasses are reportedly in the works

Apple has reportedly begun an internal initiative, code-named “Atlas,” focused on gathering feedback from employees regarding smart glasses.

Starting last week, select Apple employees received an email inviting them to participate in a study about current smart glasses on the market.

The email emphasized Apple’s commitment to creating products that people love and highlighted the importance of this user study.

Apple often conducts internal studies with employees rather than customers to keep new product developments confidential, especially when exploring potential new product categories.

This recent study signals that Apple may be advancing its plans to create its own smart glasses.

Speculation about Apple entering the smart glasses market has circulated before, but the concept now appears to be taking a more concrete form.

In the smart glasses space, Meta’s smart glasses, developed with Ray-Ban, have been relatively successful.

Although not as technologically advanced as the Vision Pro, Ray-Ban Meta glasses offer simpler features, such as music playback, call handling, AI assistant support, and photo/video capture, all without a display.

Apple seems interested in creating a more affordable, lightweight alternative for wider adoption, with smart glasses aimed at everyday users.

However, according to the report, it may still take years before Apple’s smart glasses are ready for launch, maybe not until 2027.

In the meantime, Apple is developing both a less expensive version of the Vision Pro and a second-generation model with improved performance.

