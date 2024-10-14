Apple may launch Vision glasses and AirPods with cameras

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple launched its first AR/VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro, in early 2024, and a new report suggests the company is developing more vision-based products, which won’t see the light of day until 2027 if they get launched at all.

The report comes from reputed Apple analyst Mark Gurman, who reveals in his weekly Power On newsletter that Apple is developing smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban and AirPods with cameras.

According to the report, Apple aims to salvage its multi-billion dollar R&D investment in Vision Pro’s visual intelligence as much as possible.

They are trying to do so by bringing the technology to more products. We have already seen the company enacting this plan with the announcement of visual intelligence alongside the iPhone 16’s camera control.

The next step seems to be to introduce them to the company’s smart glasses, which it is apparently developing.

The glasses reportedly wouldn’t be AR glasses with displays but smart glasses with built-in cameras, speakers, and mics, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses.

Currently, Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses cost $299. However, you have the option to choose more expensive frames.

Although the report doesn’t mention it, we are pretty sure that if Apple’s smart glasses become a reality, they will definitely fetch a higher price tag.

AirPods with Cameras are still in the game – not sure why

Image: KnowTechie

A few months ago, Gurman revealed that Apple was tinkering with different types of wearables to add to its future product line, including AirPods featuring cameras.

According to the latest report, the development is ongoing. However, the famed Apple analyst is uncertain why these AirPods with Cameras would be an appealing product line instead of smart glasses.

While we agree with Gurman that AirPods with cameras facing outward are not a good idea, Apple is still experimenting with the form factor to add visual intelligence features.

Are you looking forward to these Meta-style AR glasses from Apple? Would you buy a pair if they make it? Tell us what you want from these glasses below in the comments, or ping us on our Twitter or Facebook.

