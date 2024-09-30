Apple Vision Pro 2025 may feature M5 chip and Apple Intelligence

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

According to a well-known Apple analyst, the Cupertino-based tech giant is already planning the next incarnation of the Apple Vision Pro, which will purportedly run on the next-generation M5 chip.

Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple plans to begin production of the new Apple Vision Pro in the second half of 2025. It would most likely use Apple’s AI, Apple Intelligence, for spatial computing.

Apple Vision Pro 2 is coming

Image: Apple

Kuo states that the most notable difference in the next model will be the addition of an M5 chip, a massive upgrade above the M2 chip featured in the current Vision Pro. The CPU upgrade is expected to dramatically improve the device’s computing capabilities, with a focus on integrated Apple Intelligence features.

Since the Apple Vision Pro 2 could launch so early, it appears that the M5 chipset will use Apple chip manufacturer TSMC’s N3P node, but nothing has been confirmed yet, and it is subject to change. Apple may not use its latest 2nm chipsets to cut down production costs.

Despite the improved internals, Kuo claims that other hardware configurations and the Vision Pro’s overall design will stay almost unchanged. This strategy may help Apple manage production costs, while the price point is expected to remain near the current $3,499 starting price of the first-generation device.

Kuo highlighted that if this new version generates compelling use cases, it might help Apple’s spatial computing platform gain broad adoption. He also speculates the possibility of incorporating advanced AI models, such as text-to-video capabilities like OpenAI’s Sora, which might significantly improve the Vision Pro experience.

We still don’t know much about the Apple Vision Pro 2 yet, but we expect to learn more about it in the coming days, in addition to the cheaper Vision headset. If Apple can deliver the cheaper headset with the projected M5 processor, it may be a win for the tech giant.

What do you think about the sequel to the Apple Vision Pro? Should Apple do another Pro model, or should it focus on making the tech more affordable? Tell us your thoughts in the comments down below. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news