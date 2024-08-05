KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

Last week, news broke that Apple Intelligence has been pushed back to iOS 18.1, marking a significant setback for the tech giant.

This delay means that a crucial feature set will be missing from September’s initial release. Consequently, some fans speculated that Apple might delay the launch of the iPhone 16.

Delaying an iPhone launch isn’t new territory for Apple. The Cupertino firm previously postponed the release of the iPhone 4S, but at the time, they suffered the loss of Steve Jobs. And to be fair, that was back in 2011. The iPhone 4S was officially announced on October 4, 2011, and released on October 14, 2011. The delay in its release compared to previous models was primarily due to the passing of Steve Jobs, Apple’s co-founder and CEO, just a day before the announcement. This event led to speculation about the timing and impact on the product’s launch. Show More Show Less

However, in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman clarified that while Apple Intelligence may not debut until October, the launch of the iPhone 16 models will not be delayed.

Apple is not ready to delay the iPhone 16 launch

Apple Intelligence is set to be one of the most anticipated releases, significantly enhancing the appeal of the iPhone 16 series for consumers.

Last week, Apple rolled out the iOS 18 beta, introducing several exciting features under the Apple Intelligence umbrella, including Writing Tools and Memory Generation in Photos.

Additionally, users can look forward to a revamped Siri, promising a more intuitive experience.

However, Siri upgrades and the company’s ChatGPT integration were conspicuously absent, among other major features. To add insult to injury, one of the most significant features, the all-new Siri, will not be available until next Spring.

While everything indicates Apple is delaying the iPhone 16 launch, Gurman says otherwise.

According to the Bloomberg reporter, the company won’t hold back the hardware because the software isn’t ready.

So ark your calendars. The iPhone 16 is set to launch around September 10, 2024. As excitement builds, it’s crucial for users to prepare for the upcoming iOS 18.1 update, expected in October.

This update will introduce Apple Intelligence, enhancing your experience with smarter features and improved functionality.

What are your thoughts on the iPhone 16 launch and the delay of Apple Intelligence? Are you excited for the upcoming features in iOS 18.1? Let us know in the comments below.

