Quick Answer: If you have a spare iPhone, downloading the beta (for free) might be worth considering.

If it’s your only phone, it’s recommended to wait for the more stable public beta later this month.

Apple just dropped the first iOS 18 developer beta, and if you’re feeling adventurous, you can download it right now.

But before you jump headfirst into the world of unfinished software, let’s break down what’s new, what’s cool, and what’s potentially disastrous about running iOS 18 before the general public gets it later this year.

The Good Stuff

iOS 18 brings a ton of exciting features to the table. You’ll get a redesigned home screen and lock screen, with the ability to arrange apps and widgets however you like.

The Photos app is getting a massive overhaul, and you’ll even find a brand new password manager app.

Oh, and let’s not forget about Apple Intelligence, Siri’s AI-powered upgrade that promises to make your iPhone way more personal and capable.

The Risky Business

Here’s the thing: beta software is buggy.

Like, that’s just a fact of life. And while some folks have reported that iOS 18 beta 1 is surprisingly stable, others are warning that it might not be ready for your daily driver just yet.

You could deal with apps crashing, battery life taking a hit, or even your phone overheating. And let’s be real, who wants to deal with that?

So, Should You Do It?

If you’ve got a spare iPhone lying around, sure, go for it! The free tier of the Apple Developer program lets you download the beta without dropping a dime.

But if this is your only phone, you might want to hold off until the more stable public beta drops later this month.

Image: KnowTechie

The Bottom Line

iOS 18 is packed with awesome new features, but beta software comes with risks. Weigh those risks against your desire to be an early adopter, and make your call.

iOS 18 likely dropping in mid-September, so if you can’t resist the siren song of beta software, you won’t have to wait too long for the finalized version.

But hey, if you do decide to take the plunge, let us know how it goes in the comments!

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news