During the WWDC 2024 keynote, Apple dropped a slew of iOS 18 updates that’ll make your iPhone an even more powerful payment machine.

The headlining act?

Tap to Cash, a feature that lets you transfer money by simply tapping two iPhones together. It’s like NameDrop for your cash-strapped friends.

Tap to Cash is a new feature in iOS 18 that lets users send and receive Apple Cash by simply holding two iPhone devices together.

This feature is an extension of Apple’s Tap to Pay capability and uses the same NFC technology. With Tap to Cash, users can transfer money without sharing any personal information, maintaining privacy.

In addition to Tap to Cash, iOS 18 includes some useful updates for Apple Wallet. Users will be able to view information about their rewards cards, such as points and redeemable gifts, within the Wallet app.

Tickets for events will also be better integrated with Wallet, providing an enhanced experience with details like concert seat numbers, shortcuts for directions, and more.

So when does the iOS 18 update come out?

The developer beta of iOS 18 is out now. A public beta will be available next month. The full release of iOS 18, free for iPhone Xs and newer models, is coming this fall.

Overall, these updates make Apple Pay and Wallet even more convenient and powerful tools for managing payments and tracking rewards on your iPhone.

