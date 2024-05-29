Best iPhone apps and games of 2024, according to Apple

Every year, Apple hands out Design Awards to the apps and games that showcase innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in their design.

The shortlist for the 2024 batch of awards has now been announced, and it’s packed with top-tier apps and games that are definitely worth checking out.

If you’re ready to read buzzwords for all the categories Apple dishes out awards to, well, you’re in for a treat. Let’s rock and roll.

The Best apps and games (2024)

Delight and fun

Image: KnowTechie

In the Delight and Fun category, Dudel Draw stands out for its intuitive drawing tools, while Bears Gratitude is a journaling app that helps you cultivate a positive mindset.

If you’re into 3D spaces, Rooms lets you play around with designs in a visually stunning way.

On the gaming side, What The Car? is a chaotic racer that’s all about speed, NYT Games offers more slow-paced fun, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a sweet adventure that’s perfect for fans of the beloved character.

Inclusivity

Image: KnowTechie

The Inclusivity category features Oko, an app that helps pedestrians navigate their surroundings, Complete Anatomy 2024 which offers an in-depth look at the human body, and Tiimo, a calendar app designed specifically for neurodivergent people.

Gamers will love Unpacking, a meditative game all about organizing, Quadline, a puzzler that challenges your brain, and Crayola Adventures, a brilliantly colorful game that sparks creativity.

Innovation

Image: KnowTechie

The Innovation category is all about apps and games that push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Copilot helps you manage your finances, SmartGym is your personal fitness trainer, and Procreate Dreams is a digital art studio that lets you unleash your inner artist.

Gamers will be hooked on Call of Duty: Warzone, an action-packed game, Lost in Play, a graphic novel-esque game, and Wavelength, a board game adaptation that’s all about strategy.

Interaction

Image: KnowTechie

When it comes to Interaction, Procreate Dreams shines again, along with Arc Search, an app that’s taking on Google, and Crouton, a recipe manager that makes cooking a breeze.

Gamers will dig Little Nightmares, an engagingly eerie game, Rytmos, a music rhythm game that challenges your timing, and Finity, a thoughtful matching game that’s all about strategy

Social impact

The Social Impact category is all about apps and games that aim to make a positive difference in your life. How We Feel, Ahead: Emotions Coach and Gentler Streak Fitness Tracker are all designed to improve your well-being.

Gamers can explore The Wreck, a visual novel that tells a compelling story, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, a city sim that lets you build and manage your own metropolis, and The Bear, a bedtime experience that promotes relaxation.

Visuals and graphics

For Visuals and Graphics, Sunlitt helps you track the sun, Meditate lets you monitor your meditations, and Rooms stands out again for its stunning visuals.

Gamers can explore Death Stranding Director’s Cut, a visually stunning game, Lies of P, an imaginative and immersive game, and Honkai: Star Rail, a turn-based combat game that’s all about strategy.

Spatial computing

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

The final category, Spatial Computing, is a nod to the Apple Vision Pro. Sky Guide is perfect for stargazing, NBA lets you experience basketball in a whole new way, and Djay is a music-making app that lets you spin tracks.

Gamers will love Synth Riders, an effervescent rhythm game, Blackbox, a peaceful puzzler that challenges your brain, and Loóna, a relaxing game that’s all about exploration.

The winners of the Apple Design Awards 2024 will be named at WWDC 2024, which begins on June 10.

In the meantime, why not check out some of these amazing apps and games? They’ve all been shortlisted by Apple, so you know they’re going to be good. Happy downloading!

Have any thoughts on this list of Apple games and apps? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news