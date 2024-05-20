A recent iPhone 16 Pro Max leak is causing quite a stir. Prototype models show Apple’s planned design changes, focusing on size adjustments instead of a complete redesign.

Today’s leak, however, focuses on the iPhone 16’s colors.

Notorious Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo shared some predictions on X/Twitter, stating that a new rose color will replace the blue titanium “Pro” models, corroborating a previous leak.

The light yellow color may be changed to white on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

In summary, Kuo says the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models will retain the black, green, blue, and pink color options. However, the pale yellow option could be dropped in favor of a white option.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models will be available in black, grey, and white/silver color options.

However, we could bid goodbye to one of last year’s popular colors, “Blue Titanium,” in favor of a new “Rose Titanium” option.

Additionally, Kuo mentioned that Apple may or may not change the color shades for the iPhone 16 series but may likely change the marketing names.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup this year, likely through its annual September event.

According to previous reports, the design mostly remains the same. The Pro models are getting slightly bigger, and the rear camera alignment on the Vanilla and the Plus models is changing from diagonal to vertical.

The biggest change is the new Capture button, which is coming to both iPhone 16 Pro models. The vanilla and models are getting the Action button, previously exclusive to the “Pro” models.

