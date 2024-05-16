New iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy units reveal larger sizes

The iPhone 16 rumor mill is grinding steadily, even though the launch is still far away.

The most recent rumor revealed that Apple is changing the sizes of this year’s iPhone Pro models, emphasizing that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are getting bigger—6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively.

Besides the larger screen, the iPhone 16 Pro models are also up for multiple hardware upgrades, including a faster A18 Pro chip, a Capture button, a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, and faster Wi-Fi and 5G.

Today’s images, from the leaker Majin Bu on X/Twitter, corroborate the previous rumor with new photos of some iPhone 16 Pro Max dummy units, comparing them side-by-side with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is going to be a chonker

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max dimensions compared pic.twitter.com/LKU2KWQRVn — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) May 15, 2024

If you are unfamiliar with dummy units, they are created so case and other accessory manufacturers can create an ecosystem supporting the new device before it launches.

That means they’re very close to the final dimensions, even if they don’t always have all the physical features the finished device will have.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s display measures 6.7 inches, and according to the rumors, its successor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, will have a 6.9-inch display.

While a 0.2-inch size increase may not make much difference on paper, the real-world implications may be different, as Majin Bu’s images demonstrate.

The difference is indeed there and will make connoisseurs of larger smartphones happier.

And that’s all! The new leak reiterates that we are on track for larger iPhone Pro models this year and what the slightly larger size will look like next to the current models.

