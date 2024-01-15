Wi-Fi, RAM, and modem upgrades rumored for iPhone 16 series

We have just stepped into 2024, and it’s already looking good for the iPhone 16. A new leak indicates Apple may finally become generous enough to add more RAM to the iPhone, and there’s also a modem upgrade in the cards, but only for the 16 Pro.

The report comes from analyst Jeff Pu via Macrumors. According to Pu, the iPhone 16 could finally get 8GB of RAM.

In contrast, the iPhone 15 has 6 GB of RAM. However, the iPhone 15 Pro models already feature 8GB RAM, and according to Pu, Apple will stick with the same for the 16 Pro.

In addition, the vanilla iPhone 16 could finally make the jump to the Wi-Fi 6E. The 15 Pro already supports it.

Apple is opting for a new modem for the iPhone 16 Pro

There’s more. According to Pu’s report, Apple could finally upgrade to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem for the 16 Pro.

However, the vanilla iPhone 16 could stick with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 modem. We currently use them on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 already has the Snapdragon X75 modem. So, the Android users will stay in a comfortable lead- specs-wise this year.

The new modem supports the “5G Advanced” standard, including the AI and ML enhancements for improved 5G performance that comes with a faster 5G download and upload speed.

Apple will reportedly advertise the 5G Advanced support on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

While all these sound good, remember these are only initial leaks. We will know more as we inch closer to the actual launch, which is a good nine months away.

