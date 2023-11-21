Leaked images reveal the iPhone 16 battery in a new metal shell

A leaked image on Twitter/X has revealed the very first look at next year’s iPhone 16’s battery, which comes in a metal enclosure.

While Apple resolved the iPhone 15 Pro’s overheating debacle with an iOS 17 update (although some users still claim to have the issue), the company is apparently working to avoid repeating the same in its next iPhone series, according to a leak.

The latest image shared on Twitter/X from leaker Kosutami reveals Apple’s solution for the batteries of the upcoming iPhone 16..

Battery of early stage iPhone 16 Pro Proto

Features glossy metal shell, 3355mAh Capacity(13.02Wh), LCV 4.48V(Limited Charge Voltage)

Current stage prototype has changed some design: from glossy surface to frosted metal shell, and with a redesigned connector#Apple #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/QvguZ7CrtL — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) November 20, 2023

iPhone 16 Pro battery will be slightly larger and will come in a metal enclosure

The image provides our first look at Apple’s new battery design for the next iPhones, and according to Kosutami, the leaked battery is an “early stage” prototype designed for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Source: Kosutami

The battery apparently has a capacity of 3,355mAh, slightly larger than the 3,274mAh battery in the iPhone 15 Pro.

In the leaked image, the battery has the same L-shaped design that Apple has been using on its iPhones since way back.

However, the only difference is these L-shaped batteries are covered in a metal shell instead of the traditional foil covering.

That said, we are still long away from the iPhone announcement. While Kosutami has a good track record as an Apple leaker, Apple could still scrap the project mid-way and go back to traditional foil covering. So, we advise you to take this leak with a grain of salt.

However, If this prototype is indeed real, and the new battery passes all the tests, it could result in a significantly improved heat dissipation.

