Apple
Apple rolls out iOS 17 update to battle overheating iPhone 15 bug
Has it worked? Well, that’s the million-dollar question.
Feeling the heat from your iPhone 15? Well, you’re not alone.
Apple’s latest model has been running a bit of a fever lately. But fear not, Apple has rushed in with a new iOS 17 update, iOS 17.0.3, promising to cool things down.
Apple’s quick action shows they’re not about to leave their users in a hot spot. The cause of this digital fever? A software bug and some issues with popular apps like Instagram and Uber.
Now, you might be wondering: ‘Has it worked?’ Well, that’s the million-dollar question.
Some users have reported higher temperatures post-update. But let’s not jump the gun. It might take a few days of use to see if this update truly turns down the heat.
iOS 17.03 security updates
Now, let’s talk about the unsung heroes of any update: security enhancements.
The iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 updates aren’t just about keeping your device cool; they’re also about keeping it secure.
Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask
TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks
So, what’s in the security goodie bag this time around? Released on October 4, 2023, the updates address a couple of key issues.
How to update to iOS 17.0.3
If you’re more of a hands-on type, you can take the reins and update your device manually. Just take a leisurely stroll through your iPhone’s Settings > General > About > Software Update.
If iOS 17.0.3 is ready and waiting for you (remember, Apple likes to play the tease and rolls out updates gradually), you’ll be able to install it on the spot. And voila, your iPhone should stop acting like it’s auditioning for a grill commercial.
In the meantime, Instagram has rolled out an updated version of its app to tackle the overheating issue. Uber and other apps are still catching up.
So, while we wait for these updates, remember to keep your cool and stay tuned for more.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Apple addresses iPhone 15 overheating, promises software fix
- Does the iPhone 15 have four cameras?
- How much is the iPhone 15?
- Resident Evil Village is coming to iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max in October