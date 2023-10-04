Apple rolls out iOS 17 update to battle overheating iPhone 15 bug

Feeling the heat from your iPhone 15? Well, you’re not alone.

Apple’s latest model has been running a bit of a fever lately. But fear not, Apple has rushed in with a new iOS 17 update, iOS 17.0.3, promising to cool things down.

Apple’s quick action shows they’re not about to leave their users in a hot spot. The cause of this digital fever? A software bug and some issues with popular apps like Instagram and Uber.

Now, you might be wondering: ‘Has it worked?’ Well, that’s the million-dollar question.

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

Some users have reported higher temperatures post-update. But let’s not jump the gun. It might take a few days of use to see if this update truly turns down the heat.

iOS 17.03 security updates

Now, let’s talk about the unsung heroes of any update: security enhancements.

The iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 updates aren’t just about keeping your device cool; they’re also about keeping it secure.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

So, what’s in the security goodie bag this time around? Released on October 4, 2023, the updates address a couple of key issues.

CVE-2023-42824 First up, we have something for the kernel, the heart of the operating system. This fix is available for iPhone XS and later, along with several iPad models. It seems there was a loophole that could have let a local attacker elevate their privileges. Apple had heard rumors of this issue being exploited on versions of iOS before 16.6. But they’ve now fortified the defenses with improved checks (CVE-2023-42824). CVE-2023-5217 Next, we have a tweak for WebRTC. This one’s also available for iPhone XS and onwards, as well as several iPad models. There was a risk of a buffer overflow, which sounds technical but basically means someone could have run arbitrary code on your device. Not ideal. But the good news is that Apple has addressed the issue by updating to libvpx 1.13.1.

How to update to iOS 17.0.3

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re more of a hands-on type, you can take the reins and update your device manually. Just take a leisurely stroll through your iPhone’s Settings > General > About > Software Update.

If iOS 17.0.3 is ready and waiting for you (remember, Apple likes to play the tease and rolls out updates gradually), you’ll be able to install it on the spot. And voila, your iPhone should stop acting like it’s auditioning for a grill commercial.

In the meantime, Instagram has rolled out an updated version of its app to tackle the overheating issue. Uber and other apps are still catching up.

So, while we wait for these updates, remember to keep your cool and stay tuned for more.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news