During this year’s iPhone 15 event, Apple announced several meaningful upgrades for the iPhone 15 series, including the USB-C port, new camera, and more.

However, there’s one announcement that caught everyone’s eye. Apple showcased console versions of games like The Division, Honkai: Star Rail, and Genshin Impact running on its new iPhones.

In addition to that, near the end of the segment, Capcom producer Tsuyoshi Kanda appeared and revealed that Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 (Remake) will come to iPhone 15 Pro.

While it was an amazing segment, it didn’t reveal anything more. Now, we are getting the rest of the information, like the pricing and availability for Resident Evil Village.

Source: Apple/Capcom

Resident Evil Village is coming to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in October

During the Tokyo Games Show 2023, Resident Evil developer Capcom announced that Resident Evil Village is coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max on October 30.

Apple users with an iPad powered by an M1 chip or later will also be able to play this game.

Based on the announcement, the game will cost $39.99, and you have to pay an extra $19.99 for the Winters’ Expansion DLC pack, which sums up to $60. The price is okay for a console title but pretty steep for a mobile title.

The full game is already available on Macs with M1 or later. Interestingly, the MacOS version is actually $10 cheaper.

Pre-orders will start “soon” on the Apple Store app, and you can also play a free demo. The said demo will have an in-app purchase option to unlock the full game.

If you pre-order the game and the DLC, Capcom says it will bundle in an extra costume for Rosemary Winters in the Shadows of Rose DLC.

Unfortunately, Capcom didn’t reveal the release date for the Resident Evil 4 (Remake). However, on Capcom’s website, the game is listed as “Available 2023.” It will be available for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, iPad, and Mac.

Also, recently, Touch Arcade spotted the unannounced Resident Evil 4 (Remake) on the Apple App Store. And according to the website, that game also has a price tag of $60.

According to Capcom, the Resident Evil Village won’t support Apple’s Universal Purchase. However, the Resident Evil 4 (Remake) will.

So, in the case of the RE4 Remake, you just need to purchase the game once, and you will be able to play it on all your Apple platforms — still not sure if this justifies the $60 price tag.

Image: Sony/KnowTechie

Lastly, and most importantly, you don’t have to rely on on-screen controls when the game launches. Apple says players can pair their iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max to game controllers like PlayStation’s DualSense.

