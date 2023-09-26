We rushed past Apple’s iPhone 15 event just over a week ago. The pre-order period has ended, and new iPhone 15s are being delivered to excited customers.

However, tipster Majin Bu has delivered the most concerning revelation. The leaker revealed that some iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are coming out of the box with defects.

A teardown guy show Apple's iPhone 15 and said there was dust in the lens and motherboard. This raises an interesting quality issue: Some iPhone 15 are said to be made in India, although it seems like the pros are made in China. Some people suspect that the quality is not good… pic.twitter.com/4qr77QIuGH — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 23, 2023

What’s happening with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max?

Well, a few of the units of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max had discoloration and color uniformity issues with the titanium frame.

However, that’s not the biggest issue. Some of these defective units had a displaced display, which wasn’t aligned properly with the edges.

A Foxconn employee had reportedly mentioned this before. According to the employee, the first batch of iPhone 15 Pro series phones will have problems; we believe that is what we see here.

Frustrated leaker Majin Bu has even added a second tweet, where he provided a few additional images of defects.

Another tweet showed different types of issues, including the iPhone 15 Pro coming out of the box with scratches and bubbles under the glass.

While the issues are mainly with the iPhone 15 Pro models, some iPhone 15 and 15 Plus also show defects. Reddit is full of complaints about the iPhone 15 series coming out of the box in a less-than-desired condition.

What can you do about it?

If defective iPhone 15 models are coming out of the factory, nothing can stop them from reaching your house.

But if you receive one of these defective models, you need to contact Apple as soon as possible to arrange a replacement.

However, if you don’t want your replacement to be defective as well. So if you haven’t purchased an iPhone 15 yet, we would suggest waiting until Apple has made all the necessary changes to its assembly line.

