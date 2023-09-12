iPhone 15 “Wonderlust” Event: Everything Apple announced 

Apple’s September event, dubbed “Wonderlust,” is finally over, and it was chock-full of devices.

At the event, Apple showcased the iPhone 15 series, the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, and a new version of the AirPods Pro 2.

Here’s everything announced today at the Apple “Wonderlust” event.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

Image: Apple

Let’s kick off the list with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The base model, iPhone 15, features a 6.1-inch display, and its larger sibling, the Plus variant, features a 6.7-inch display with slightly thinner bezels.

In terms of design, the new iPhones are pretty similar to their predecessors, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. However, the USB-C port and Dynamic Island cutout are the two biggest additions. The days of iPhone notches are finally over.

Build software without devs. Blazingly fast. Trusted by 100,000+ teams worldwide. It's so easy, anyone can use it. Start building now. Try it for FREE "Just Write Your Damn Book Already” is a printable guidebook that helps you turn ideas into manuscripts. It’s affordable and perfect for aspiring authors Get Your Copy Now Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus sport an OLED Super Retina XDR display. The brightness goes up to 1600 nits, and in direct sunlight, it goes up to 2,000 nits.

There’s also a new 48MP main camera, a significant improvement over last year’s model with 26mm focal length, f/1.6 aperture, and sensor-shift OIS.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which appeared on last year’s Pro models. The chip houses a six-core CPU and a five-core GPU.

The new iPhone has a bigger internal battery, and thanks to the new USB-C port, you can charge it with ease.

The new iPhone also has a sleeker aluminum enclosure and a color-infused glass and is available in five different colors: Black, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Pink.

Apple has also generously kept the prices the same. The iPhone 15 starts at $799, and the iPhone 15 Plus at $899, with preorders from September 15 and availability beginning on 22 September.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus The Apple iPhone 15 brings a new level of sophistication to smartphones. It features a 48-megapixel main camera for superior photography, a Dynamic Island cutout for a sleek design, and a 4nm Apple A16 chipset for enhanced performance. The device also boasts a larger battery for extended usage. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Image: Apple

The big boys, the iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max got their own upgrades this year with design changes, performance boosts, and camera upgrades.

This time around, the iPhone 15 Pro models have noticeable thinner bezels. The Pro models also feature USB-C with USB 3.0 speeds.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max also feature a new frame made of sturdier titanium material, replacing the stainless steel material. While the titanium makes the devices sturdier, it also reduces the weight.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are lighter than their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro models. They also feature a matte finish rather than a glossy finish—but titanium does scratch easier, so it might be an issue.

The Pro models feature Apple’s new A17 Pro chip. It’s better, faster, dramatically improved performance over last year’s chip, and is built with the first consumer chip 3nm fabrication process.

There’s also a new periscope camera upgrade with 5X zoom. But it is only available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro has a 3x telephoto instead.

Another big update is the new Action button. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max have it, and this new programmable button has replaced the previous mute switch.

The Action Button was first introduced with the Apple Watch Ultra. It enables the user to assign a different number of tasks, and now, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have it.

The Pro models are available in four different colorways: Space Black, Sliver, Blue, and Gray.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 for 256GB storage.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max The Apple iPhone 15 Pro, with its advanced features, elevates the smartphone experience. It boasts a 48-megapixel main camera, a titanium frame for enhanced durability, and a new touch-sensitive volume control. With a larger battery and thinner bezels, it offers a seamless user experience. See at Apple KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple also officially announced the Apple Watch Series 9 at the “Wonderlust” event. It’s a brand new version of the Apple Watch with a similar design to the previous generation but with a faster processor and improved sensors.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 brings new features thanks to the new S9 chip. It is more powerful, with 60% more transistors and a four-core Neural Engine.

The new chip also prolongs the battery life. According to Apple, the Watch Series 9 can last about 18 hours under normal use.

Additionally, this year, Apple is introducing new accessibility gestures like double-tap. It makes users control the watch with one hand only, triggering the main button in the app.

The brightness of the watch screen is much higher at 2,000 nits, and there’s also the UWB Gen 2 chip for more precise location tracking.

The Watch Series 9 will come preloaded with the WatchOS 10, redesigned apps, Bluetooth connectivity for fitness sensors, and more. And let’s not forget the new FineWoven bands made of 68% recycled materials.

Apple Watch Series 9 The Apple Watch Series 9 is set to redefine smartwatches with its advanced features. It boasts a new optical heart rate sensor for enhanced health tracking, a faster and more efficient S9 processor for seamless performance, and a mini-LED display for a vibrant viewing experience. See at Apple KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Image: Apple

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is replacing the last year’s top model, the original Watch Ultra.

The new flagship watch gets improved internals, with the all-new S9 chip. That’s the first new processor in three generations, and it promises smooth operation. There’s also an improved heart-rate monitor and the new U2 UWB location chip.

Siri has on-device processing on the Ultra 2 watch thanks to the new S9 chip, and can supply you with health data. And the battery life in low-power mode is up to 72 hours.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a robust smartwatch designed for the active user. With a durable titanium case, dual-frequency GPS, and a battery life of up to 36 hours, it's built for endurance. Additional features include optical and electrical heart rate sensors, a blood oxygen sensor, and an accelerometer. See at Apple KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

That’s everything Apple has announced at the “Wonderlust” event, along with AirPods Pro with a new USB-C charging case.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news