Apple’s long-awaited “Wonderlust” event is finally past us. It ended on a great note, with multiple products, including iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2, in addition to the AirPods Pro 2’s charging case.

However, the AirPods Pro 2 got the most minor upgrade. It was originally launched last year.

While Apple didn’t announce the AirPods 3 at the “Wonderlust” event, it did reveal the OG earbuds are getting a new charging case equipped with a USB-C port.

AirPods Pro 2 USB-C cases offer better dust resistance

The new charging case makes the updated AirPods Pro 2 the company’s first earbuds with a USB-C port. And, if you are in the market for premium Apple earbuds, you won’t have to go out of your way to purchase an additional USB-C case.

The new case will be included with the purchase by default.

According to Apple, the new USB-C AirPods Pro 2 case now comes with slightly improved dust resistance of IP54. The older case with the Lightning port only offered a rating of IPX4.

Well, that’s about it. There’s no other difference between the old and new cases besides the USB-C port and the improved dust resistance.

So, you will still get 30 hours of listening time, and 24 hours of talk time. The earbuds also get one hour of listening and talking after a five-minute charge.

The new updated AirPods Pro 2 case is already available on Apple’s website for $249, but it won’t hit the shelves until Friday, September 22nd.

