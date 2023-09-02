Apple event 2023: how to watch the iPhone 15 launch event

Apple fanatics, rejoice! It’s that time of the year again. The Cupertino has decided it’s high time they took another bite out of our wallets. Sure, we might wince a bit when we see the cost, but who are we kidding? The allure of a new Apple device is hard to resist, no matter the price.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long. The event kicks off on September 12. And while the event will be hosted physically for the media, Apple will also be streaming it live, so don’t worry if you’re not there to see it in person. We’ll show you how to watch it live.

So, mark your calendars for September 12, 2023, because we’re about to witness the grand unveiling of the much-anticipated iPhone 15, the Apple Watch 9, and, potentially, the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you’re interested in tuning in, here’s everything you need to know about watching it from the comfort of your own home (or office, we won’t tell).

When and where to watch the iPhone 15 Apple event

The event is set to take place on September 12, 2023, at 1 PM Eastern Time.

No need to worry about travel plans or hotel bookings, though, because Apple is bringing the action directly to your screen, when it happens, as it happens.

For folks who aren’t on the East side, here are all the times you can expect to watch the event:

New York (EDT) – 12 September, 1:00 PM

London (GMT) – 12 September, 6:00 PM

San Francisco (PDT) – 12 September, 10:00 AM

New Delhi (IST) – 12 September, 10:30 PM

Beijing (UTC) – 13 September, 1:00 AM

Tokyo (JST) – 13 September, 2:00 AM

Sydney (AEST) – 13 September, 3:00 AM

How to watch the iPhone 15 launch event

You’re going to need a compatible device to stream the event. The good news is that Apple isn’t picky. Whether you’re an iPhone loyalist, an iPad aficionado, a Mac maven, or even a Windows PC user (we see you), you’re all set.

Device Check : Make sure you have a compatible device to stream the event. This can be an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even a Windows PC.

: Make sure you have a compatible device to stream the event. This can be an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even a Windows PC. Mark Your Calendar : First things first, jot down the date and time of the event. Apple usually announces this a couple of weeks in advance.

: First things first, jot down the date and time of the event. Apple usually announces this a couple of weeks in advance. Internet Connection: Ensure you have a stable internet connection. You wouldn’t want to miss out on the big reveal due to buffering, right?

Alright, now that you’re ready to roll, here’s where you can watch it:

Visit Apple’s Website : On the day of the event, head over to Apple’s official website. They often have a dedicated page for their live events.

: On the day of the event, head over to Apple’s official website. They often have a dedicated page for their live events. Apple TV App : Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the Apple TV app if you have it installed on your device.

: Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the Apple TV app if you have it installed on your device. YouTube: Apple also streams its events live on its official YouTube channel. You can set a reminder there so you won’t miss it.

The options are limited, but it’s honestly all you need. YouTube works great if you don’t have an Apple device.

For Apple users, you can stream the event live on Apple’s website or through the Apple TV app. Just grab your popcorn, sit back, and let Apple do its magic.

Expected features

USB-C ports: The EU has been breathing down Apple’s neck about this, and it looks like they might finally cave. One cable to rule them all, anyone?

The EU has been breathing down Apple’s neck about this, and it looks like they might finally cave. One cable to rule them all, anyone? Periscope zoom camera: This one’s for photography enthusiasts. If rumors are to be believed, the high-end “Pro Max” or “Ultra” model could be the first Apple device with a periscope zoom camera.

This one’s for photography enthusiasts. If rumors are to be believed, the high-end “Pro Max” or “Ultra” model could be the first Apple device with a periscope zoom camera. Titanium Chassis: Because stainless steel is so passé. Expect the new iPhone to be lighter, stronger, and more resistant to scratches.

Because stainless steel is so passé. Expect the new iPhone to be lighter, stronger, and more resistant to scratches. New software features in iOS 17: We’re not entirely sure what these are, but they’re bound to be cool. One rumor floating around is the introduction of contact posters.

On the wearables front, we’re looking at the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Watch 9, likely an incremental upgrade from the Watch 8, is expected to have a larger display and a more powerful chip.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, with a rumored 2.1-inch Micro LED display, could offer a brighter, energy-efficient watch face, ideal for long outdoor adventures.

However, don’t expect to see new iPads, MacBooks, or AirPods at this event. These are likely to be unveiled at a later showcase this year, possibly in October, or in the first half of 2024.

As for the classic ‘one more thing’ surprise, it seems unlikely this time around. After the reveal of the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset at WWDC 2023, Apple may have exhausted its surprise quotient for the year.

For now, let’s keep our focus on the iPhone 15 and the new Apple Watch. At the very least, we know those are coming. So again, expect this to go all down on September 12, and fell free to bookmark this page as we’ll be hosting the event here as well too.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

