Apple Watch 8 reportedly getting the largest screen size yet

Apple typically keeps its upcoming device specs under tight wraps. That doesn’t stop analysts from looking at the supply chain, however, and a new rumor says we’re getting another screen size for the Apple Watch this year.

That screen size is a larger, 1.99-inch display. A 1.99-inch diagonal would mean a 50mm Apple Watch, so the 45mm won’t be the largest size anymore.

The report comes from Ross Young of DSCC, a consultancy that specializes in analyzing the supply chain for display technology. He’s been right far more than not.

Adding to the accuracy of the report is an investor’s note written by Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities. MacRumors saw the note written by Pu, which mentioned Luxshare (who also manufactures AirPods) being the “sole supplier” for a 2-inch Apple Watch to come out this year.

New size is larger, 1.99”. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 4, 2022

That makes two big sources, all but confirming that a larger screen is coming this year.

Could this new screen also be the squared-off design that was rumored for the Apple Watch Series 7? One leaker, ShrimpApplePro, said a source said that a “flat front glass display” is coming for Apple Watch.

They have a mixed record for accuracy, but we’ve known for a while that Apple was working on a flatter screen design.

It’s also possible this screen size could point to a more-rugged Apple Watch that we’ve been hearing about. A rugged casing, a larger screen for mapping, and a possibly larger battery would all be great for outdoor pursuits.

