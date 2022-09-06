The Apple Watch Pro could feature a massive 49mm watch face

With the latest Apple Event happening this week, the highly anticipated Apple Watch Pro is expected to be revealed soon. Now, new leaks point to a massive screen size for the upgraded Apple Watch.

First, 91Mobile shared a look at some CAD renders of cases that suggest the Apple Watch Pro will feature some extra buttons, which could be appealing to the active users that Apple’s targeting.

And a day later, Twitter user Sonny Dickson shared a few more leaked images of Apple Watch Pro cases. These suggest a larger, 49mm face for the Pro.

With the larger, more rugged design, Apple hopes to appeal to athletes and outdoors types with the Apple Watch Pro.

Rumors suggest that the Pro will even have satellite connectivity, which is a huge feature in the rugged smartwatch market.

Back in July, Mark Gurman shared some insight suggesting that Apple was working on a new, extreme sports version of its Apple Watch.

And we expect the official reveal to come during tomorrow’s Apple Event. Stay tuned to KnowTechie for coverage of tomorrow’s event.

