Chrome users: Update ASAP to patch a high-severity vulnerability
The patch is rolling out to users now.
Google has delivered a patch for Google Chrome that fixes a known zero-day security vulnerability called CVE-2022-3075. The patch is rolling out now, and it’s a good idea to go ahead and update your Chrome browser when you can.
The latest Google Chrome security flaw was discovered just about a week ago. While Google didn’t share many details surrounding the flaw, the company confirmed that exploits for the vulnerability already “exist in the wild.”
Google tends to keep the details of these vulnerabilities pretty quiet, seemingly to avoid giving hackers or bad actors insight into Chrome’s weaknesses until it delivers a patch.
The company did share that an anonymous source discovered and reported the vulnerability on August 30.
We might hear more about the vulnerability in the future after most users have installed the patch. But there’s also a good chance that Google keeps details under wrap to avoid any additional exploitation.
Google has been busy with zero-day vulnerabilities in Chrome all year long, with the first being patched back in February. At its current rate, the platform is due for another couple of security flaws before the year is up.
How to update Google Chrome
While Chrome is usually good about updating automatically, sometimes you need to manually get it going. This is especially important for security updates like this one.
Click on the three-dot menu icon at the top-right
Click on Help > About Google Chrome
Google Chrome should start to automatically update
Once Google Chrome has finished updating, click the Relaunch button to complete the update so you are protected
Did you make it to the end of this article, reading on Chrome, without going to update? If so, go update. Now.
