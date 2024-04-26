New Pixel 8A renders showcase the phone’s colors, curves and bezels

Google I/O 2024 is almost here, and Google is expected to announce its next mid-range Android handset, the Pixel 8A at the event.

The latest Pixel 8A leak included more high-res renders from the front and back, emphasizing the colors, curves, and bezels.

Acclaimed leaker Evan Blass has shared the latest Pixel 8A renders on his X/Twitter account in all four colors: Mint, Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

Considering the previous live image leak, the Pixel 8A Bay and Mint renders look quite vibrant. However, they may look different in person, factoring in the matte-finished back panel.

A closer look at the Pixel 8A design

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

The design of the Pixel 8A looks almost indistinguishable from that of the original Pixel 8. If the Pixel 8’s nearly rounded aluminum frame was great, the Pixel 8A takes it one step further.

Pixel 8A likely carries the final stage of the design language that started with the Pixel 6, which looks more refined and far more attractive. We are pretty sure that Google is going in a different direction with the Pixel 9 series, courtesy of the leaked renders.

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

Blass shared images of the front side of the Pixel 8A in a different post, showing off the bezels. The bottom bezel is notably thicker, which isn’t surprising as it is a Pixel A series smartphone’s trademark.

Overall, Pixel 8A has become a desirable addition to the Pixel lineup, and fans are probably eagerly waiting for this new addition.

Image: Evan Blass on X/Twitter

The only thing missing at this point is the price. However, if the previous leak was any indication, the price won’t be higher than the $500 cap.

Although Google hasn’t officially mentioned it, speculation is that Google will announce the handset at Google I/O, which is set for 14 May. Pre-orders will likely start on the same day or soon after the event.

What do you think about the Pixel 8A’s design? Talk to us below in the comments, or on our Twitter or Facebook.

