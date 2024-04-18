Leaked Google Pixel 8A renders reveal vibrant color options

Android fans are eagerly waiting for Google’s next mid-range offering, the Pixel 8A. Admittedly, Google’s Pixel A series smartphones offer some of the best cameras in the Android ecosystem.

Over the years they have gotten even better, especially after last year’s upgrade to a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera.

The search engine company is widely expected to announce the 8A during the opening keynote of the upcoming developer conference, Google I/O 2024, which is set for May 14.

Following the recent appearance on a carrier website, we now have a new set of clean Pixel 8A renders in multiple colors have appeared online, courtesy of the leaker Arsène Lupin on X/Twitter.

The initial Rose colored Pixel 8A render is surprisingly missing

Image: KnowTechie

A few days ago, Arsène Lupin leaked a single set of Pixel 8A renders, showcasing the mid-range Pixel handset in its Black/Obsidian color scheme.

However, this time, the leaker posted four clean renders of the Pixel 8A in Porcelain/Beige, Bay/Blue, Mint/Green, and Obsidian/Black color schemes without watermarks.

Image: KnowTechie

The 8A looks excellent in the renders, corroborating the rounded design language of the Pixel 8 series, and the new colors look phenomenal.

While it is safe to assume Pixel 8A will be available in these four colors, the initial leaker 8A renders showcased the unreleased handset in a unique “Rose/Pink” color scheme.

Image: KnowTechie

So, we are wondering what happened to it or whether we will see that color come to life at the launch.

Either way, the Pixel 8A is expected to launch soon with the Tensor G3 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery, 27W wired charging, and the same cameras as the Pixel 7A.

