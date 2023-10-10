Google recently unveiled the Google Pixel 8 series smartphones at its Made by Google event. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones are now open for pre-orders with some sweet deals.

And now, just after a week, we have leaked renders of Google’s next affordable smartphone, the Google Pixel 8A, courtesy of the tipster OnLeaks and folks over at Smartprix.

However, this isn’t the first time we are laying our eyes on this affordable Pixel 8 variant. Some hands-on images of the Pixel 8A were leaked in a “Blue” shade a few weeks ago, revealing the codename “Akita.”

But these new images of the mid-ranger are high-quality renders that provide a more detailed look at the smartphone.

Image: Smartprix

A smaller and slimmer Pixel 8A with underclocked Tensor G3

While the previous hands-on images of the Google Pixel 8A revealed the device in a Blue shade, similar to Pixel 8 Pro’s Bay Blue colorway, the latest renders reveal the device in a new “Rose” colorway. We saw a similar colorway for the Pixel 8.

The outlet has also revealed the alleged dimensions of the device: 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm. In contrast, Pixel 7A’s dimensions were 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm. So, the new A series device is slightly smaller and slimmer than its predecessor.

Based on the renders, the edges also seem curvier compared to the Pixel 7A’s boxy design.

Image: Smartprix

The camera visor retains the same design. There’s also the same pill-shaped cutout for two lenses and the usual selfie camera cutout at the front center of the display. At the moment, we don’t know the camera specs.

Regarding the display, the Pixel 8A features a flat screen with thick bezels, which is expected from Google’s A series smartphones. According to the outlet, it’s a 6.1-inch screen with a supposed 2.5D curved glass on top.

A previous leak has revealed the Pixel 8A’s codename “Akita.” A device with the same codename was recently spotted on Geekbench, which reportedly features an underclocked variant of the Tensor G3 chipset paired with a Mali-G715 GPU.

Akita was also listed to have 8GB of RAM.

Even though the information comes from a reliable source, it’s still an early leak, so take with a grain of salt. And it goes without saying we will keep you informed as more information becomes available.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

