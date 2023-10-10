Connect with us

Google

New Google Pixel 8A render gives us the best look at the phone yet

The next Pixel phone has already started leaking.
New google pixel 8a render in rose colorway
Google Pixel 8A render in 'Rose' color

Google recently unveiled the Google Pixel 8 series smartphones at its Made by Google event. The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones are now open for pre-orders with some sweet deals.

And now, just after a week, we have leaked renders of Google’s next affordable smartphone, the Google Pixel 8A, courtesy of the tipster OnLeaks and folks over at Smartprix.

However, this isn’t the first time we are laying our eyes on this affordable Pixel 8 variant. Some hands-on images of the Pixel 8A were leaked in a “Blue” shade a few weeks ago, revealing the codename “Akita.”

But these new images of the mid-ranger are high-quality renders that provide a more detailed look at the smartphone. 

1125 8650 1696361259

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2

Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today!

Check Availability
Pixel 8a high-quality render
Image: Smartprix

A smaller and slimmer Pixel 8A with underclocked Tensor G3

While the previous hands-on images of the Google Pixel 8A revealed the device in a Blue shade, similar to Pixel 8 Pro’s Bay Blue colorway, the latest renders reveal the device in a new “Rose” colorway. We saw a similar colorway for the Pixel 8. 

The outlet has also revealed the alleged dimensions of the device: 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm. In contrast, Pixel 7A’s dimensions were 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm. So, the new A series device is slightly smaller and slimmer than its predecessor. 

Based on the renders, the edges also seem curvier compared to the Pixel 7A’s boxy design. 

Brand new renders of the google pixel 8a
Image: Smartprix

The camera visor retains the same design. There’s also the same pill-shaped cutout for two lenses and the usual selfie camera cutout at the front center of the display. At the moment, we don’t know the camera specs. 

1125 8656 1696372781

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6!

Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being.

Check Availability

Regarding the display, the Pixel 8A features a flat screen with thick bezels, which is expected from Google’s A series smartphones. According to the outlet, it’s a 6.1-inch screen with a supposed 2.5D curved glass on top.

A previous leak has revealed the Pixel 8A’s codename “Akita.” A device with the same codename was recently spotted on Geekbench, which reportedly features an underclocked variant of the Tensor G3 chipset paired with a Mali-G715 GPU.

Akita was also listed to have 8GB of RAM. 

Even though the information comes from a reliable source, it’s still an early leak, so take with a grain of salt. And it goes without saying we will keep you informed as more information becomes available.

1125 8502 1695064412

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3

Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer.

Preorder Now

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

 

People are taking surveys on surveyjunkie to get paid, with the potential to earn up to $40,000 daily and over 30,000 trustpilot reviews.

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Saurav Dey

Saurav loves writing and tech. So, after engineering, he didn't look back and embarked on a journey to become a tech writer. Saurav has worked for various tech websites across the globe. Saurav has recently joined Know Techie and is proud to be a part of it.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

People are taking surveys on Survey Junkie and getting paid cash, with a daily payout of up to $40,000 and over 30,000 Trustpilot reviews.

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in Google