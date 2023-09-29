We witnessed Apple’s iPhone 15 event just over two weeks ago. While the Cupertino company unveiled the new iPhones with astonishing upgrades, the next iPhone SE was nowhere to be found.

In the past few months, we encountered a few iPhone SE 4 claims from multiple sources, but they were all conflicting stories. One leak even suggested the device may not even be in the cards for 2024.

That said, MacRumors has recently revealed a slew of iPhone SE 4 details indicating the device’s apparent codename “Ghost” and will feature a design based on the iPhone 14.

iPhone SE 4 USB-C port and Action Button

MacRumors also confirmed two major iPhone 15 series features are also coming to the iPhone SE 4, i.e., the USB-C port and the Action Button, which aligns with our previous report.

It is also speculated that the next Special Edition iPhone will feature a single 48MP camera. Apparently, Apple has already designed five possible camera bumps.

These housings either contain the camera and the flash in the bump or only have an embossed ring like the previous iPhone SE.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4 may offer an OLED display similar to the iPhone 14, making it the first Special Edition iPhone to feature an OLED screen instead of LED.

While it’s not confirmed, the device may ship only with Face ID, making it also the first of its kind.

Lastly, the report says Apple was apparently testing its in-house 5G modem (codenamed Sinope) with the iPhone SE 4 and a version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We are unsure if we will see this new modem on iPhones anytime soon, as Apple renewed its deal with Qualcomm, and the announcement mentions explicitly that Qualcomm’s 5G modems will power Apple smartphones in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

