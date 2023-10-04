Pixel Watch 2 adds the best of Fitbit for the first time

Pre-order now Google Pixel Watch 2 $349.99 The Pixel Watch 2 is out and brings new sensors for heart rate tracking, skin temperature, and stress management. It's also got Fitbit features like Auto Workout and body-response, making this a great tool to keep in tune with your body. What We Like: The best Fitbit features now on a Google device

Heart rate tracking, stress management, safety features

Stylish design

24-hour battery life and always-on display

Google unveiled the Pixel Watch 2 today, which combines the best of Pixel and Fitbit. The Pixel Watch 2 comes in a $349 Wi-Fi-only option, or for $399 gets LTE connectivity.

On the outside, it looks pretty much the same as the first-generation Pixel Watch. All of the improvements are under the hood, and there’s a ton of them.

Here’s what Google added to the Pixel Watch 2.

Pixel Watch 2 brings many favorite FitBit features

Image: Google

Thanks to months of leaks, we knew what the Pixel Watch 2 would look like on the outside, and also on the software. Google leaned heavily into Fitbit features, and that’s a good thing.

The new sensor array takes measurements from multiple angles and positions, resulting in a much more accurate readout. There’s a heart rate sensor, and new skin tempreature and electrodermal activity (EDA) sensors.

Those new sensors track the stress levels of your body, a feature that Fitbit introduced on the Sense 2. The Watch 2 now automatically tracks seven different types of exercise.

The display while working out will also feature more information and be more readable, which is great to see. One of the big gripes of the Pixel Watch was that it didn’t do enough in this area.

And new safety features like Safety Check are powered by an internal eSIM that works even on the Wi-Fi only version. It does need a Fitbit Premium subscription, but you don’t need the more expensive watch.

Better battery life on the Pixel Watch 2

Google says it has improved battery life this time around, so that you can use the always-on screen feature and still get 24 hours of use. It charges fast too, with a 50-percent charge in 30 minutes or full in 75 minutes.

And it’s powered by Wear OS 4, which will be exclusive to Pixel Watch 2 for a while, and a better processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5, which is more efficient.

The Pixel Watch 2 is available to preorder today, with retail availability on October 12. The Wi-Fi version is $349, and the LTE version is $399. It comes in all-black, gold and hazel, silver and blue, and silver and white.

It’s available at Amazon, Best Buy, Google Store, and other retailers.

