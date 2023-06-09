Connect with us

New Pixel Watch 2 chipset will hopefully bring better battery life

After years of speculation, Google launched its first wearable, the Google Pixel Watch, last year alongside the Google Pixel 7 Series. The Pixel Watch had a stunning first entry for Google.

The battery life was slightly questionable, but all things considered, it was a success, and it looks like the company doesn’t want to end its streak as the company is reportedly working on a second generation, the Pixel Watch 2.

It will likely launch alongside the Pixel 8 Series

Google Pixel 2 Chipset and battery 

According to 9to5Google, the company is switching chipsets from Exynos to Qualcomm’s latest W5 generation Snapdragon chipset.

However, the W5 generation consists of two chipsets: Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, used on the latest TicWatch Pro 5, and the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, which comes without a co-processor.

We are not sure which one Google will be using on the Pixel Watch 2.

This image is showing the features and benefits of the new Snapdragon W5+ Wearable Platform, which is designed to provide a more immersive, interactive, and health-focused user experience with longer battery life and smaller designs. Full Text: Purpose-Built 2X Breakthrough for performance Next Generation Wearables and features for premium Immersive Ultra-low power Always sensing Interactive Ambient Health-n-fitness user experience Experiences Experiences Experiences · Every aspect re-imagined New SoC, Modem, AON Co-Processor, PMIC, Bluetooth, and RFFE Our Most Advanced Leap Yet New reference designs ERTOS Snapdragon Snapdragon Wear OS by Google android W5+ W5 Gen 1 Gen 1 50% & COMPAL PEGATRON Longer battery life Next Generation (days of use) Wearable Platforms 30% Smaller & thinner Easier to scale for sleek designs . Low power Bluetooth 5.3 across segments 1st 4nm · Low power islands [] mobvoi oppo Customers Deep Sleep & Hibernate Enhanced Hybrid Architecture low power states 25 Designs in the pipeline Display, Sensors, Audio, Notifications Snapdragon W5+ verses Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. Battery life measurements based on Snapdragon W5+ WTP
Image: Qualcomm

The 4nm chipset includes four A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz along with an Adreno 702 GPU. This configuration performs better than the Exynos 9110 found in the current Pixel Watch, making the switch a substantial improvement for Google.

However, the biggest impact of this change will be on the battery life. Reportedly, the Pixel Watch 2 will have a significantly improved battery life. 

Google will probably add a bigger battery, slightly larger than what we have today. This upgrade is substantial, and Google is reportedly focusing on enhancing the watch’s performance with an always-on display feature enabled.

The Pixel Watch had below-average battery life. Users can barely pass a day with the always-on-display enabled. But with the mentioned improvements, the Pixel Watch 2 could touch the two-day mark. 

Replacing the chipset will undoubtedly be beneficial for Google. On top of that, the company has already teased Wear OS 4, which will feature multiple updates and better optimization. Plus, it could be the first smartwatch to receive the update. 

New sensors for Pixel Watch 2

Google isn’t stopping at the chipset and better battery life. The company is also reportedly adding Fitbit Sense 2 sensors to the Pixel Watch 2. 

Fitbit has an electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management and tracking, as well as a skin temperature sensor, and Google is probably looking to add these features to the upcoming Pixel Watch 2. 

We are still not sure whether the Pixel Watch 2 will be announced alongside the Pixel 8 Series, but it’s sure is going to be a powerhouse.

