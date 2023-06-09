New Pixel Watch 2 chipset will hopefully bring better battery life

After years of speculation, Google launched its first wearable, the Google Pixel Watch, last year alongside the Google Pixel 7 Series. The Pixel Watch had a stunning first entry for Google.

The battery life was slightly questionable, but all things considered, it was a success, and it looks like the company doesn’t want to end its streak as the company is reportedly working on a second generation, the Pixel Watch 2.

It will likely launch alongside the Pixel 8 Series.

Image: Google

Google Pixel 2 Chipset and battery

According to 9to5Google, the company is switching chipsets from Exynos to Qualcomm’s latest W5 generation Snapdragon chipset.

However, the W5 generation consists of two chipsets: Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, used on the latest TicWatch Pro 5, and the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, which comes without a co-processor.

We are not sure which one Google will be using on the Pixel Watch 2.

Image: Qualcomm

The 4nm chipset includes four A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz along with an Adreno 702 GPU. This configuration performs better than the Exynos 9110 found in the current Pixel Watch, making the switch a substantial improvement for Google.

However, the biggest impact of this change will be on the battery life. Reportedly, the Pixel Watch 2 will have a significantly improved battery life.

Google will probably add a bigger battery, slightly larger than what we have today. This upgrade is substantial, and Google is reportedly focusing on enhancing the watch’s performance with an always-on display feature enabled.

Image: Google

The Pixel Watch had below-average battery life. Users can barely pass a day with the always-on-display enabled. But with the mentioned improvements, the Pixel Watch 2 could touch the two-day mark.

Replacing the chipset will undoubtedly be beneficial for Google. On top of that, the company has already teased Wear OS 4, which will feature multiple updates and better optimization. Plus, it could be the first smartwatch to receive the update.

New sensors for Pixel Watch 2

Google isn’t stopping at the chipset and better battery life. The company is also reportedly adding Fitbit Sense 2 sensors to the Pixel Watch 2.

Fitbit has an electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management and tracking, as well as a skin temperature sensor, and Google is probably looking to add these features to the upcoming Pixel Watch 2.

We are still not sure whether the Pixel Watch 2 will be announced alongside the Pixel 8 Series, but it’s sure is going to be a powerhouse.

Google Pixel Watch $299.99 $349.99 Whether you're an Android user looking to expand your device ecosystem or simply in the market for a premium smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch is a top contender worth considering. You can also find the Pixel Watch at Google, Best Buy, Fitbit, Amazon, Target, and Walmart. What We Like: Sleek and modern design: A stylish appearance that complements various outfits and occasions.

Always-on display: Easy access to important information without having to wake up the watch.

Fitness and health tracking: Accurate monitoring of physical activities, heart rate, and sleep patterns.

Customizable watch faces: Personalization options to match individual tastes and preferences.

Integration with Google Assistant: Voice-activated assistance for hands-free convenience. Check Availability See at Target KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news