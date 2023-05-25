Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 brings long battery life with Google’s Wear OS

Android-based smartwatches have had a rocky road, but that hasn’t stopped some excellent smartwatches from hitting the market over the last few years.

The latest entrant is Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 5, which brings top-tier hardware running on Google’s Wear OS.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is the latest in the line of popular smartwatches that don’t come from Apple, Samsung, or Garmin and comes with some solid hardware specs. It’s a follow-up to the excellent TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra.

Ticwatch Pro 5 Android Smartwatch $349.99 The TicWatch 5 Pro features a snappy Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset and Google's Wear OS. Enjoy 80-hour battery life, fast charging, and a sleek rotating crown for seamless navigation. Stay on top of health and fitness with advanced monitoring and an ultra-low-power display that keeps you in the know. Check Availability See at Mobvoi KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

You get the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform powering the watch. The display is AMOLED, with a layer of Ultra-low-power screen on top.

The watch switches to this low-power screen when on standby, which has a very Casio-like digital watch look and makes for some impressive battery life on. Mobvoi says users can expect 80 hours of battery life.

Image: KnowTechie

The dual-layer display isn’t the only impressive thing about this watch

Other features include a digital rotating crown for navigation, a bunch of sensors, including a heart rate sensor and blood oxygen monitoring, stress management, and a host of Mobvoi-based apps around fitness and activity.

The main takeaway is that it’s running WearOS 3, making it the first TicWatch to do so.

The TicWatch Pro 5 has a rather sporty look. You get a rugged build with a light-but-strong aluminum build (which is aerospace-grade, according to Mobvoi). There’s also MIL-STD-810H certification, as well as 5ATM water resistance.

What this means is that you can use it for your workouts. That includes swimming, as well as outdoor activities that may involve moisture. You get a swappable silicone strap as default, which goes well with the black finish.

Image: Palash Volvoikar / KnowTechie

Mobvoi also provides the option to pick from silicone bands in Jungle Green, Bonfire Orange, and Twilight Blue. There are also genuine leather band options in Tuxedo Black and Smart Casual Blue.

Mobvoi is now selling the TicWatch Pro 5 via Mobvoi.com and Amazon for $349.99. We have a review unit on hand, so stay tuned for our review, which is dropping soon!

Ticwatch Pro 5 Android Smartwatch $349.99 The TicWatch 5 Pro features a snappy Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset and Google's Wear OS. Enjoy 80-hour battery life, fast charging, and a sleek rotating crown for seamless navigation. Stay on top of health and fitness with advanced monitoring and an ultra-low-power display that keeps you in the know. Check Availability See at Mobvoi KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news