Fitbit has a new $329 smartwatch that can track your stress

If you are a fan of smart wearables, but have stayed away from the Apple ecosystem, Fitbit has always been a solid option. After being acquired by Google in 2019, the brand has continued to live on, with seemingly little intervention from Google.

Now, the company is unveiling two new smartwatches that are scheduled to release in September of this year, with preorders starting now. The two new watches are the Sense and the Versa 3. Each will offer various features, but if health monitoring is a key factor, then the Sense will probably serve you better.

Let’s take a look at both models.

The Fitbit Sense

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Fitbit Sense is going to look more like your traditional smartwatch with a big face and plenty of information on it.

It has a 6+ day battery life, ECG feature (with the use of a compatible app), goal-based exercises, hundreds of apps like Uber and Spotify, voice-to-text replies, sleep tracking, an OLED screen, and more. There is also voice assistance through both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. One of the most interesting features of the Sense, however, is its stress monitoring feature.

Basically, with this, you start it up, hold your palm over the watch face and start to breath. The watch will measure both your heart rate and skin temperature and give you a score. The higher the better. You would think a lower score would translate better, but who am I to judge?

The Fitbit Sense is $329.99 and is available for preorder now.

The Fitbit Versa 3

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This new option from Fitbit is definitely focused a bit more on the fitness aspects. While the Sense also has plenty of health monitoring features, the Versa 3 strips down some of the extras to give a more pure experience.

You’ll get GPS features for your runs, Active Zone Minutes to optimize your workouts, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, and more. You’ll also get the 6+ day battery life, OLED screen, swim-proof water resistance, and access to many apps, including music apps like Spotify and Pandora. You’ll also get Google Assistant and Alexa support.

The Fitbit Versa 3 will set you back $229.99 and is also available for preorder.

So, which one should you get?

This really depends on what you need, but if you are looking for a more well-rounded smartwatch, the Sense is probably the way to go. You’ll get more features, which are detailed here, and the always-on face will be more functional in your day-to-day life.

If fitness is your goal, the Versa 3 looks to handle all of that splendidly.

What do you think? Are you interested in either of these smartwatches from Fitbit? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: