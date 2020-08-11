Google Maps is finally making its way back to the Apple Watch after a 3-year hiatus

Roughly three years ago, Google discontinued its Google Maps app for the Apple Watch. Why they did this is a great mystery, but forget all that noise, the good news is that they’re finally bringing it back. This was announced in a company blog post on Monday.

The only kicker is that it won’t be available on the Apple Watch just yet. Google said they have plans to release it worldwide again “in the next coming weeks.” Let’s hope they stick to their promise.

So what does the Google Maps app have to offer on the Apple Watch? Essentially you get everything you would from the smartphone app, but in a limited capacity. This includes getting step-by-step directions to destinations saved in the app. Also, you can navigate from your phone and pick up where you left off on your watch.

So yea, that’s it. The year is 2020 and we’re finally getting Google Maps on the Apple Watch again. Isn’t technology great?

How bad have you missed the Google Maps app on your Apple Watch? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

