Apple Watch SE 3 could get a plastic build and arrive in fall 2025

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple was rumored to launch the next-generation Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch SE 3, at this month’s “It’s Golowtime” event alongside the iPhone 16 series.

However, the Cupertino firm only launched the Apple Watch Series 10 and refreshed the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a new SatinBlack finish.

Fortunately, for fans of the budget model, a Bloomberg report suggests that the Apple Watch SE 3 is still in development. It could launch alongside the iPhone 17 next year.

The plastic Apple Watch SE 3 could bring more vibrant colors

Image: KnowTechie

According to the report, Apple is actively working on the Apple Watch SE 3, which will be made of plastic.

However, the report highlights several development issues. The team developing the plastic Watch SE 3 is facing problems with the quality and cost, as switching from aluminum to plastic is a relatively difficult task.

Apple’s decision to move from aluminum to plastic is purely strategic. In all likelihood, the idea was to lower the price as much as possible for Apple.

The report also asserts that the use of plastic will enable Apple to introduce more vibrant colors, which will make Apple smartwatches more appealing to kids and finally allow the company to compete with cheaper smartwatches in a more competitive environment.

Apple has done this with the iPhone once before, with the iPhone 5c. It wasn’t very well-received, mostly because of the plastic build.

Nevertheless, Apple is actively working on the model. In addition to the new plastic material, the Apple Watch SE 3 could sport a faster processor, potentially giving users access to more WatchOS features.

If everything stays on track, we could see the next Apple Watch SE (made of plastic) in September next year at the iPhone 17 event, alongside the rest of the Apple smartwatch families, the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Would you buy a plastic-made Apple Watch? Or would you rather Apple stick to metal build for its watches? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below, or on our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news