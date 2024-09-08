How to watch the Apple ‘Glowtime’ event: iPhone 16 series launch

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

It’s Glowtime, indeed, so get ready to open your wallets. New Apple products, including the iPhone 16 series, are coming on September 9.

The allure of a new Apple device is hard to resist, no matter the price. Apple’s most anticipated hardware event of the year is about to commence very soon, so we don’t have to wait long.

This year’s Apple’s annual hardware event, or iPhone 16 event, kicks off on September 9, the day after tomorrow. While the event will be hosted physically for the media, Apple will also be streaming it live, so don’t worry if you’re not there to see it in person.

We’re about to witness the grand unveiling of the much-anticipated iPhone 16, the Apple Watch Series 10 or X, AirPods 4 models, and, potentially, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch SE 3.

We’ll show you how to watch it live. Here’s everything you need to know about watching it from the comfort of your own home (or office, we won’t tell).

When to watch the iPhone 16 Apple event

This year’s Apple iPhone 16 event will take place on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 1 PM Eastern Time.

And if you don’t live near Cupertino, you needn’t worry about travel plans or hotel bookings; as always, Apple is bringing live entertainment directly to your screens.

However, the live stream timing will be different if you don’t live on the East Coast or outside the USA.

Here’s the list of event timings in different time zones:

New York (EDT) – 9 September, 1:00 PM

London (BST) – 9 September, 6:00 PM

San Francisco (PDT) – 9 September, 10:00 AM

New Delhi (IST) – 9 September, 10:30 PM

Beijing (UTC) – 10 September, 1:00 AM

Tokyo (JST) – 10 September, 2:00 AM

Sydney (AEST) – 10 September, 3:00 AM

New Zealand (NZST) – 10 September, 5:00 AM

Where to watch the iPhone 16 launch event. “It’s Glowtime” for 2024

Now that we are done with “when,” it is time to find out where.

Well, if you need a place where you can watch the “It’s Glowtime” event and don’t feel like typing that long web address into your browser’s URL bar, do yourself a favor and watch it here with us.

We embedded the live stream below so you can watch the event unfold right here when it starts.

What you need is a compatible device to live stream the event, and the good news is that Apple isn’t the least bit picky about it. They want everyone to witness their glorious event unfold.

So, it doesn’t matter whether you are an Apple loyalist, an iPhone connoisseur, an iPad aficionado, a Mac maven, or even a Windows PC user (we see you); you’re all set.

Device Check : Ensure your device is compatible with streaming the event without any interruption, which can be an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even a Windows PC.

Mark Your Calendar : First things first, note down the date and time of the event. Apple already announced the date a couple of weeks in advance, and we’ve included the timings above.

Internet Connection: Ah! A stable internet connection is necessary no matter which device you are using to watch the live stream. So, ensure you have a stable internet connection; otherwise, you will miss out on the big reveal due to buffering.

Alright, now that you’re ready to roll, here’s where you can watch it:

Visit Apple’s Website : On the day of the event, head over to : On the day of the event, head over to Apple’s official website . They often have a dedicated page for their live events.

Apple TV App : Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the : Alternatively, you can also watch the event through the Apple TV app if you have it installed on your device.

YouTube: Apple also streams its events live on its : Apple also streams its events live on its official YouTube channel . You can set a reminder there so you won’t miss it.

Frankly, there are plenty of options. However, YouTube works best for most people, and you can even get YouTube Premium if you want to avoid ads.

However, if you are an Apple user, you can stream the event live on Apple’s website or through the Apple TV app. Just grab your popcorn, sit back, and let Apple do its magic.

What to expect at Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9

Every year at Apple’s annual September event, we get a new iPhone family, and this year won’t be any different. The iPhone 16 series’s advent is all but officially confirmed.

Besides the new iPhones, the next mainstream Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 10 or X (we are unsure what the Cupertino firm will call it) will also join in. Rumor has it that the company’s next premium smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and its lower-end smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE 3, are also expected.

The new generation of AirPods, the AirPods 4, is also rumored to be part of this event. Apple will apparently split it into two this year, so there will be two AirPods 4 models.

Last but not least, the iOS 18 is set to appear with new features and Apple Intelligence, which will make a golden mark in Apple’s history.

The iPhone 16 could pack new cameras, Apple Intelligence, and more

Image: Apple

Apple Intelligence for iPhone 16 series: Apple made its June WWDC event all about Apple Intelligence, which includes a slew of AI features such as a better version of Siri, AI-powered writing tools, and ChatGPT integration. While the company announced that Apple Intelligence will come to the iPhone 15 Pro models, this year’s iPhone 16 will be the first iPhone to launch with integrated AI features.

A new processor to handle all that AI power: With all that AI power coming, the iPhone 16 will need more powerful processors. Apple’s previous trend has been to pass down the previous generation’s top processor and the new generation’s base model, while new Bionic chips are used for the Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 Pro is the only Apple mobile chip that supports Apple Intelligence.

According to rumors, that trend is about to change this year, as all four iPhone 16 models are set to get a new A18 chip.

Source: MacRumors

A new look for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: As usual, the vanilla iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models will appear in new colors but look slightly different from the previous generations. Based on leaks, the two cameras on the rear will be vertically stacked instead of the usual diagonal placement. So, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will look more like the iPhone X or 11 instead of the iPhone 13 or 14.

The camera placement has been changed to provide the base iPhone 16 models with spatial video capture capability for watching on Vision Pro. This year’s base models are also rumored to have better battery life.

Image: Apple Hub on X/Twitter

The same cameras for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Apple usually takes it up a notch for its Pro Max model in regards to camera hardware. However, it is likely changing with this year’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. However, models are rumored to sport a 5x tetraprism telephoto lens, which is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max at the moment. In addition, the ultra-wide sensor is changing to a whopping 48MP for quality improvements.

Besides these changes, the iPhone 16 Pro models will be slightly larger than their iPhone 15 counterparts. The size of the Pro’s display will go from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max will go from 6.7 to 6.8 inches.

Lastly, the most hyped-up change coming to the iPhone 16 Pro models is the new pressure-sensitive Capture Button. Rumor states it may have a DSLR-type feature to focus with light pressure, while harder pressure captures the photo.

New bigger and thinner Apple Watch

Image: Apple/KnowTechie

While the design is not changing, the rumored Apple Watch Series 10 or X may have a slimmer case than the previous Apple Watch Series 9. In addition, Mark Gurman believes that the Apple Watch Series 10 will get a larger 49mm screen option. Otherwise, no big changes are rumored for this year’s Apple Watch.

In addition to Apple’s mainstream Apple Watch Series 10 or X, the company may also unveil the next iteration of its Ultra smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the new Apple Watch SE, which is rumored to be made of high-quality plastic.

AirPods 4-not one but two

Image: KnowTechie

This year, Apple is not stopping at new iPhones and Apple Watches. The Cupertino firm is all set to refresh its headphone line. The likely additions are two new AirPods models and a new USB-C version of its flagship AirPods Max, which may be in new colors.

The new AirPods will replace the AirPods 2 and 3 models with two new variants. The Pricier variant will have a few Pro features, like ANC and speakers inside the case for Find My support. In addition, these new AirPods will come with a USB-C port, completing Apple’s transition from Lightning to USB-C for its wireless headphone line.

Other Apple products may make a surprise entrance

Image: Majin Bu on X/Twitter

While we would like to say this is the end of this year’s Apple product lineup, it is certainly not. The iPad Mini 7, which Apple is definitely working on with a new display, is expected to appear at this event, alongside the iPhone SE 4 with a redesigned iPhone 14-like chassis.

There’s lower confidence in these two launches, however, so don’t hold your breath and prepare for the iPhone 16 series and others instead.

Looking forward to the new iPhone 16 series or the new Apple Watch models? Are you planning on buying anything from this year’s refresh? Tell us below in the comments, or on our Twitter or Facebook.

