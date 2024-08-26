Apple officially announces iPhone 16 event for September 9

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Late last week, famed Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that Apple is gearing up for its most anticipated event of the year and targeting a Tuesday, September 10.

However, just now, the journalist posted on his X/Twitter account that Apple has officially announced its special event on September 9, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, on a Monday, and the invite teases: “It’s Glowtime.”

While Gurman’s intuition wasn’t entirely accurate, it was close enough.

iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods are rumored for this year’s Apple event

Image: Apple Hub on X/Twitter

First and foremost, this will be an in-person event at The Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.

While the invite doesn’t clarify which Apple products we will witness at this event of the year, we all know that at least the new iPhone, the iPhone 16 series, is coming.

On that topic, the iPhone 16 series is getting some moderate upgrades. The design remains the same for the “Pro” models, while the cameras on the base models will be vertically aligned.

In addition, the new A 18 Bionic chips are coming, as usual. The Pro iPhone 16 models will feature a slightly larger screen and the new Capture Button, while the Actions Button is coming down to the iPhone 16 base models, previously exclusive to the Pro models.

Minor camera upgrades and new colors are also rumored. And let’s not forget: Apple intelligence is also on its way.

In addition, it is rumored that Apple will showcase the Apple Watch Series 10 and the new AirPods (fourth-gen) at this event.

Image: Apple

The new Apple Watch Series 10 is rumored to get minor cosmetic upgrades, including a slimmer shell. The base 41mm model is apparently getting replaced by a larger 49mm variant.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch SE 3 are also presumed to make an appearance.

The fourth-gen AirPods are rumored to have some extraordinary improvements. First of all, there will be two new AirPods variants.

The lower-end model will replace the AirPods Gen 2, while the more premium variant will replace the AirPods Gen 3, which will sport some pro features, like ANC.

The long-awaited AirPods Max refresh is also expected; however, we are unsure whether Apple will showcase it at this event.

Either way, we finally have the official announcement of the year’s most awaited event, which is scheduled in two weeks. While Apple hasn’t laid out the names of the products it will unveil, we are sure that at least the new iPhones are coming. So, let’s not waste our time and prepare for this year’s Apple iPhone event.

Excited about the new AI-powered iPhone 16 series? Or are your eyes on one of the other products set to be refreshed? Let us in the comments, or head over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news