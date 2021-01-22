Amazon has Apple’s new AirPods Max in stock (but not for long)

UPDATE 1/22/2021 9:58 AM ET: Well, that was quick. Amazon is now sold out. The company said they’d have more in stock on January 24. If you missed out today, be sure to circle back on the 24th. The original story follows below.

If you have $549 burning a hole in your wallet, Amazon currently has Apple’s new AirPox Max in stock and ready to ship. These are going to sell out quickly, hopefully not before I finish writing this article, so if you’ve been meaning to scoop these up, click this link before Amazon’s inventory is depleted.

Here’s a quick rundown of Apple’s new AirPods Max: The $549 pair of active noise-canceling headphones have 40mm Apple-designed dynamic drivers “that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-range, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard.”

The heritage of AirPods also transfers to the over-ears, with the H1 chip in each ear cup, adaptive EQ, transparency mode, spatial audio, audio sharing, and hands-free Siri voice commands. AirPods Max also has all of the AirPods one-tap setup, including quick switching between devices.

If you’re still reading this, time is running out. These are going to sell out fast. And don’t worry about shipping, if you’re a Prime member, shipping is free and you’ll get it within one or two days. If you’re a Prime member, you can always sign up for the free 30-day trial here. What are you waiting for? Go go go.

