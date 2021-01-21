This highly-rated workout and wellness app is now only $40 right now

Hello, 2021. It has been a challenge to stay on track with fitness goals while working out from home. What if there was a way to keep track of our fitness milestones all in one place?

Cue in a lifetime subscription to the Verv Premium Home Workout Planner.

Rated 4.7/5 stars on the App Store and ranked the #44 app in the iOS Health and Fitness Category, The greatest thing about this app is that it suits people of all fitness levels and all goals. Whether you’re looking to build more muscle, lose weight, eat better, or obtain a more zen lifestyle, personal routines will help you achieve your fitness goals.

With all the building blocks to get the best version of yourself for 2021, you’ll be able to track all your custom-made exercises, walking or running sessions, meal planning, and more, all on the app. Simply connect your iPhone or iOS device to the app and stay on track with an impressive collection of solutions for a healthier lifestyle.

Your progress will be tracked all in one place, allowing you to see detailed stats for every exercise, recipes with number of calories, progress tracking for calories burned, and more whenever you desire — making sure you’re meeting your milestones and seeing where you can improve. There’s even a whole section dedicated to meditation and relaxation, taking your mental health to new heights.

While a lifetime subscription to the Verv Premium Home Workout Planner is typically priced at over $1,000, you can start designing a healthier lifestyle that reaps results for only $40 — that’s over 90% off. Get started on a personal plan that brings out your healthiest self and take on the new year. You’ve got this!

