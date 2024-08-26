Apple’s iPhone 16 and Watch event could happen on September 10

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple is reportedly gearing up for its most anticipated hardware event of the year early next month, on September 10. The Cupertino firm is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series, the Apple Watch 10 series, and the fourth-gen AirPods.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, although the company has yet to make an official announcement, preparations are in full swing.

Gurman cites unnamed sources in his latest report who are apparently aware of the company’s plans. While the timings are still not finalized, the report states that the devices announced at that event will be available for sale on September 20.

New iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods are coming

iPhone 16 series: We already know many things about the upcoming iPhones because of the previous leaks. The iPhone 16 series is rumored to be a minor upgrade over the iPhone 15 series, with the design remaining mostly the same. There will be a new Capture Button, a new camera island design for the base models, and slightly larger displays for the Pro models.

On the software front, iOS 18 will be released with new Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Watch Series 10: The Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X according to some rumors) paints a similar picture. Minor cosmetic changes are expected, including a slimmer case. A larger 49mm model will replace the smaller 41mm variant.

AirPods 4: Gurman previously suggested that Apple introduce two AirPods 4 variants, an entry-level model to replace the AirPods 2 and a premium model to replace the AirPods 3. The premium model may also sport some of Apple’s premium audio features, like ANC, which is currently limited to the AirPods Pro model.

Apple is also expected to provide a much-awaited refresh to the AirPods Max. However, the details on the new Max AirPods are still mostly unavailable.

New M4 Macs for later this year

After detailing the upcoming Apple hardware event, Gurman’s report subsequently moves on to the M4 Macs, which will apparently be launched later this year.

The company is reportedly testing four new models. Three of them have a 10-core CPU, and the fourth, or the low-end variants, have an 8-core CPU. Interestingly, Apple is upgrading the RAM, as all the models will have 16GB or 32GB of RAM.

While M4 Macs are reportedly coming with some exciting upgrades, our immediate focus should be Apple’s upcoming hardware event.

Although Apple hasn’t officially announced the date yet, Gurman’s claims have been pretty accurate, and interestingly, the date, September 10, is also Tuesday-Apple’s choice of the day.

