Leak reveals iPhone 16’s rumored Capture button function

Apple is rumored to introduce new design changes with the iPhone 16 series. However, a new leak reveals the so-called design changes may largely have to do with the iPhone’s buttons.

According to the latest information dump by Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple’s next iPhone, the iPhone 16 series, won’t be subjected to any major design changes compared to the current iPhone 15 range.

According to him, the majorchanges will come in the form of buttons. Next year’s even non-pro iPhone 16 models are expected to feature the Action Button, along with a new Capture Button for the series.

New “Capture button” on the iPhone 16 could be dedicated to capturing videos

According to the report, the mysterious new button for the iPhone 16 models is called the “Capture Button.”

Gurman, in his latest newsletter, says the button will be used to capture videos. That’s pretty much in line with what the name suggests.

So, it could possibly mean new video features are coming to the iPhone 16 series. Otherwise, there would be little reason to add a new dedicated button just for taking videos.

While the new “Capture button” placement would be achieved by shifting the 5G mmWave antenna from under the power button to under the volume rockers, it is still unclear if the users would be able to map other camera-related functions to the new button.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro models are also rumored to be larger than its predecessors. According to the rumor, they are expected to measure 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch, slightly larger than iPhone 15 Pro models, but the information is not etched in stone at the moment.

