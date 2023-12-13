iPhone 16 could bring a design refresh for the first time in years

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series just over a month ago, and after looking at the new iPhone, it was clear that for another year, Apple has kept the same old design.

But it looks like Apple knows the design is getting old, as a new report suggests Apple is exploring multiple design changes for the iPhone 16 series.

While Apple kept the design pretty much the same with the iPhone 15 series, there were slight changes, like the sharp-edged frame and a slight curve. However, it still looks pretty much the same as the iPhone 12, except for the USB-C.

Now, MacRumors suggests that Apple is exploring different designs for the iPhone 16 series. The company could use a different camera and button layout and even add a camera shutter button to the iPhone!

The iPhone 16 mockups look sick!

Source: MacRumors

The report points to details for early pre-production designs for the base iPhone 16. The device is internally referred to as “DeLorean,” the name of the famed car from the Back to the Future film that was turned into a time machine.

In addition, the report has also provided mockups of what the new iPhone 16 could like.

In the mockups, the first iPhone 16 is rendered yellow and features a completely different, never-before-seen camera layout. The enclosure is a combination of the current camera housing, and the one seen on the iPhone X.

Source: MacRumors

The device also features a unified volume rocker and an Action button. The unified volume rocker was developed as a part of the rejigged haptics system called “Project Bongo”, for the iPhone 15 series, which was scrapped.

The second iPhone is rendered pink with a separate Action button and volume rockers.

The third iPhone is rendered in a Midnight Black colorway and features a bigger Action button and a new Capture button.

The Action button here is capacitive, not mechanical. According to the report, Apple is leaning toward the third-rendered design.

Source: MacRumors

The new Capture button is on the right side of the iPhone and is being developed internally under the codename “Project Nova.”

The new button is said to feature a force sensor, but the outlet hasn’t clarified what it would do. We’re assuming it could be a dedicated camera shutter button.

As the new Capture button is on the right side, the mmWave antenna for the iPhone 16, at least for the models in the US, is moved to the left side.

Otherwise, there aren’t any noticeable changes. However, the iPhone 16 development is still in its early stages, so stay tuned to us as more details are bound to emerge soon.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news