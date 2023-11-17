Apple working to avoid overheating with iPhone 16 series, says rumor

A new leak suggests Apple is making some changes to the iPhone 16 series to avoid repeating the overheating debacle with this year’s iPhone 15.

The overheating issue with this year’s initial iPhone 15 batch knocked the socks off some users. Upon delivery, their iPhones were getting heated up during the initial setup process.

Of course, some users were able to go through the setup process without feeling the iPhone 15’s warmth, but they definitely felt it while browsing the internet or social media afterward.

Apple did address the issue, but now, it looks like the company is going one step further. According to the tipster Kosutami, Apple is “actively working on” a Graphene-based thermal system for the iPhone 16 series.

Apple is actively working on graphene thermal system of iPhone 16 Series to solve the heating problem existing before. And the battery of Pro series would change to metal shell, for the same reason. — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) November 16, 2023

Graphene-based cooling systems are common in Android smartphones, and some brands have used it for years.

Apple likely thinks replacing the current iPhone cooling system with the new Graphene-based solution could keep the next iPhone cooler with better heat dissipation.

Apple may use a metal shell for the iPhone 16 Pro battery to avoid overheating issues

During the iPhone 15 overheating problem, the renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the overheating issue is linked to the compromises to the thermal design of the phones Apple made to make the iPhones lighter.

On a later date, Apple stated the issue was caused due to a software glitch and pushed out an update accordingly to resolve the issue. However, some iPhone 15 Pro owners are still experiencing this problem.

Hopefully, Apple is working on getting to the root of the issue, and we won’t face any heating issues with the iPhone 16 series if Apple succeeds.

In addition, the leaker had also claimed that Apple is planning to encase the battery of the iPhone 16 Pro models in a metal shell to avoid overheating issues further.

But this is an early leak. In the past, a few of Kosutami’s predictions have even come true, but not all of them. There’s a pretty long list of misses, too. So, take this information with a grain of salt.

