iPhone SE 4 could get an iPhone 14-like design, says rumor

Apple launched the iPhone SE 3 last year in March. Still, the latest iteration of the budget iPhone didn’t carry any significant upgrades compared to its previous generation besides the A15 Bionic chip.

So, fans now eagerly await the next iPhone SE, i.e., iPhone SE 4.

A previous iPhone SE 4 rumor suggested the USB-C port and the Action Button are on the plate. And now, the latest leak suggests that the iPhone SE 4 may have the same form factor as the iPhone 14.

The report comes from MacRumors claiming Apple is working on the fourth-generation iPhone SE, codenamed D59, sporting a new design that will bring an end to the iPhones with Home Button.

A modified iPhone 14 chassis for the iPhone SE 4

Image; KnowTechie

According to the report, the latest specification from Apple suppliers suggests that the iPhone SE 4 will use a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis.

The dimensions even match the vanilla 6.1-inch iPhone 14. However, there will be a single back camera instead of two.

MacRumors believe that Apple may use the same 48MP sensor we have witnessed on the iPhone 15. While it may seem unlikely, Apple has previously used the primary camera from its flagship phones on the iPhone SE.

In addition, the fourth-generation iPhone SE is also expected to weigh less, likely due to the use of simpler hardware.

The report also states the iPhone SE 4 will sport Face ID instead of Touch ID on the side button and feature a USB-C port like the iPhone 15 series.

The report also states that Apple may make the Action Button widely available on all its mobile releases. This means the next iPhone SE will get the new programmable button alongside the entire iPhone 16 series.

The report is unclear about the release of the iPhone SE 4. While some sources suggest a 2024 launch, MacRumors believes that the iPhone SE 4 will be introduced in 2025, after the launch of the iPhone 16.

