New iPhone 16 leak says it will be bigger and heavier

The dust has barely settled on the iPhone 15 release. It’s never too early for leaks of the next device, with details of the iPhone 16 series already out there.

The latest iPhone 16 series leak comes from a reliable source, MacRumors. It comes with detailed information about the iPhone 15’s successor, but the timing is still early, so take this news with a pinch of salt.

After all, early leaks often have no connection to the finished device. Apple still has most of the year to change prototype details before going into production, so keep that in mind as you read on.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Image: Apple

While the report reveals info about the entire iPhone 16 series, the most interesting parts are about the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

The report says the Pro models will have slightly bigger displays. The standard Pro model will increase to roughly 6.3 inches from 6.1 inches and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max, up from 6.7 inches.

The claims made by MacRumors also claim that the height and width will adjust accordingly for the larger screen, and both will weigh slightly more.

The outlet even provided concrete specifications.

iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm 149.6 x 71.45 x 8.25 mm 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm 163 x 77.58 x 8.25 mm Weight 187 grams 194 grams 221 grams 225 grams

It makes sense that the devices would need to be slightly bigger and heavier for a larger screen size.

The iPhone 16 Pro series is also expected to use the same materials. So, the frame will be made of the same Grade 5 Titanium, with rounded edges and flat sides.

And Apple will reportedly add a second button to snap photos quickly, in addition to the existing Action Button.

Additionally, renowned leaker Ice Universe took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature 1.3 to 1.4 mm thin bezels.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

Image: KnowTechie

Next year’s two base model iPhones will see little to no changes. The weight of these iPhones will reportedly increase by 2 grams each, making them 173 grams for the iPhone 16 and 203 grams for the iPhone 16 Plus.

The biggest change might be on the camera bump, with the lens arrangement going back to a vertical one, as was used on the iPhone 12 and earlier.

And next year, expect the Action Button to replace the mute switch on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

