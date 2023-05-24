iPhone 15 is months away, but we already have an iPhone 16 leak

Apple’s iPhone 15 announcement is months away, and the iPhone 16 series is even further; like much further. However, a recent iPhone 16 rumor has surfaced, which indicates Apple is bringing a few big changes in 2024.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to become the most premium iPhone model in 2023, but the iPhone 16 Ultra will likely take over next year, naturally.

The iPhone 16 Ultra

9to5Mac released an exclusive report which suggests the iPhone 16 Pro will likely be the top candidate for the “Ultra” branding. The outlet claims it has seen “very early information” about Apple’s plans for this rebranding strategy.

Apple’s goal is to align the branding with the Apple Watch Ultra. So, it’s likely the iPhone’s Pro Max variant will appear for the last time in 2023. More importantly, 9to5Mac shared an early CAD render of the upcoming iPhone.

Image: 9to5Mac

As you can see, the CADS only shows the basic render of the iPhone 16 Ultra, and it looks like Apple is going for a larger display.

The iPhone Ultra display will be taller at 6.9 inches, compared to the 6.7 inches available on the Pro Max variants.

The smaller variant is expected to keep the “Pro” moniker but is expected to grow taller to 6.3 inches.

The current iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, and the 15 Pro is also expected to retain the same size, according to Ming-chi Kuo and Ross Young.

Kuo says by increasing the display size, Apple is making room for the periscope zoom lens on the iPhone 16 Pro.

However, it is still too early to say what Apple is going to do next year. Although Kuo is a reliable source, take these leaks with a pinch of salt. For the time being, let’s keep our focus on the iPhone 15.

