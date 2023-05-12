Leadjoy M1B game controller turns iPhones into real gaming machines

Attention, iPhone gamers! Are you tired of struggling with touch controls while trying to dominate your favorite games? We’ve got the perfect solution for you: the Leadjoy M1B iPhone game controller.

This incredible device is designed to work seamlessly with the latest iPhones and will give you unparalleled control and responsiveness in your games.

In this in-depth review, we’ll explore the incredible features and benefits of the Leadjoy M1B and why it’s the ultimate gaming accessory for iPhone users.

Compatibility and seamless integration

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Leadjoy M1B iPhone game controller is designed to work with iOS 13 and above, ensuring compatibility with the latest iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series.

Therefore, this means you’ll never have to worry about your controller becoming obsolete as you upgrade your phone.

Revive your 3DS emulator games

With the closure of the 3DS eShop, many gamers were left wondering how they could continue enjoying their favorite emulator games. However, the Leadjoy M1B comes to the rescue with its exclusive support for the EGG-3DS Emulator.

Furthermore, there’s no need for additional software like Jitterbug to enable JIT; just plug and play your 3DS emulator games on your iPhone (iOS 15 or above, and iPhone 11 onwards).

Cloud gaming and remote play

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Leadjoy M1B goes beyond just mobile gaming. With cloud gaming and remote play support, you can enjoy PC and console games anywhere, anytime.

Moreover, the controller is compatible with nearly all popular streaming services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), Amazon Luna, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link.

Wide range of controller-supported iOS games

The Leadjoy M1B is compatible with all controller-supported games on iOS, giving you access to a vast library of titles like Genshin Impact, Diablo Immortal, and Call of Duty.

With its equipment hall effect analog triggers and mechanical buttons, you’ll have intuitive controls and a competitive edge over your opponents.

Capture and share your victorious moments

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Furthermore, the Leadjoy M1B makes sharing your amazing gaming moments with the world easy. Thus, the Leadjoy M1B iPhone game controller offers an easy-to-use capture button.

With this feature, you can effortlessly record videos and screenshots of your gameplay. Share your epic moments on popular social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Competitive edge over rivals

The Leadjoy M1B stands out among its competitors, like the Backbone One, ShanWan Mobile Game Controller, Razer Kishi V2, and GameSir X2.

Therefore, with its impressive compatibility, exclusive 3DS emulator support, and seamless integration with popular cloud gaming services, the Leadjoy M1B offers a comprehensive gaming experience for iPhone users.

Superior gaming experience

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The M1B’s hall effect analog triggers and mechanical buttons provide responsive and accurate feedback, ensuring an excellent gaming experience for competitive games.

Additionally, its lightning-wired connectivity eliminates wireless signal delays, delivering a seamless gaming experience.

Never worry about battery life

With the Leadjoy M1B’s pass-through charging feature, you can keep your iPhone charged while gaming, ensuring that a low battery never interrupts your gaming sessions.

Conclusion

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Leadjoy M1B iPhone game controller is the ultimate gaming accessory for iPhone users.

With its wide compatibility and support for 3DS emulator games, the Leadjoy M1B iPhone game controller offers an unmatched gaming experience.

Additionally, it provides seamless integration with cloud gaming, remote play, and an extensive library of controller-supported iOS games.

Its responsive controls, easy-to-use capture button, and pass-through charging make it a must-have for any serious iPhone gamer.

Don’t miss out on the incredible gaming experience the Leadjoy M1B offers. Get yours today and elevate your iPhone gaming to a whole new level!

leadjoy M1B Phone Game Controller for iPhone 5.0 $69.99 This controller provides a Nintendo Switch-like experience for your iPhone, complete with a D-pad, L1/R1 shoulder buttons, thumbsticks, and even passthrough charging to keep your phone juiced up while you play. What We Like: Compatibility: The Leadjoy M1B Phone controller is compatible with iOS 13 and above, specifically designed for iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.

Low Latency and Pass-Through Charging: Enjoy ultra-low latency and minimal input delay with the Leadjoy M1B controller, which directly connects to your iPhone's Lightning port.

Support for Cloud Gaming & Remote Play: Experience the freedom of gaming anywhere, anytime with support for cloud gaming and remote play. The Leadjoy M1B controller is compatible with popular streaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), Amazon Luna, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link.

Capture Videos and Screenshots: Share your gaming highlights effortlessly using the Leadjoy M1B's convenient capture button. Capture videos and screenshots with ease to showcase your gaming skills to the world. Check Availability See at Leadjoy

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.